Highlights Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Carlos Soler is reportedly being eyed by West Ham United.

Soler, a fringe player at PSG, could leave for more playing time before the window shuts.

The 27-year-old Spain international could soon become Julen Lopetegui's ninth signing of the summer.

Paris Saint-Germain’s Carlos Soler is among the targets to bolster West Ham United’s midfield this summer, according to ExWHUEmployee.

The Spain international has been a fringe player since joining PSG two years ago from Valencia and could soon depart the French capital in search of first-team football.

Soler is reportedly allowed to leave PSG before the window closes and was previously eyed by several Premier League clubs, including Brighton and Aston Villa, who showed interest in the Spaniard in January.

According to L’Equipe, Brighton are still in the race to sign Soler this summer, as well as West Ham, who have been one of the busiest clubs in the market this summer.

After appointing Julen Lopetegui at the end of last season, the Hammers brought in significant reinforcements to their squad, signing seven players.

Following Jean-Clair Todibo’s arrival from Nice last week, the East Londoners show no signs of stopping in the transfer market and could soon bring in another player.

Lopetegui Eyes Another Signing

After Todibo’s arrival from Nice

According to ExWHUEmployee, West Ham could bring in another midfielder before the window closes, with Soler among the potential targets:

Soler, who has three years left on his deal with PSG, is expected to leave the French capital for regular playing time in the next two weeks after making just 12 starts in Ligue 1 last season.

The 27-year-old has struggled to make an impact at the Parc des Princes since his arrival from Valencia in 2022, where he made 226 senior appearances, contributing to 67 goals.

With Gabriel Moscardo and Joao Neves joining PSG this window, Soler - described as 'dangerous' by Luis Enrique - is unlikely to see an increase in playing time next season, after racking up just 1,277 minutes of action across all competitions.

Carlos Soler Paris Saint-Germain Stats (2023/24) Games 28 Goals 2 Assists 4 Yellow cards 1 Minutes played 1,277

It remains to be seen if West Ham will turn their attention to Soler after finalising a deal for Aaron Wan-Bissaka. According to Fabrizio Romano, the Manchester United right-back is now finalising a move to the London Stadium.

Wan-Bissaka is set to sign a five-year deal with West Ham, making him Julen Lopetegui’s eighth signing of the summer.

Hammers Could Sell Two Defenders

Alongside captain Kurt Zouma

West Ham are willing to listen to offers for their defensive duo, Nayef Aguerd and Konstantinos Mavropanos, following Jean-Clair Todibo’s arrival, according to HITC.

The London Stadium outfit could soon offload the pair, who are expected to see reduced playing time after the arrivals of Max Kilman and Todibo this summer.

Aguerd and Mavropanos could soon join defenders Kurt Zouma and Angelo Ogbonna on the departure list – the former is set to join United Arab Emirates side Al-Ahli, while the latter has been released following the expiry of his contract.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 12-08-24.