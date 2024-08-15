Carlos Soler could be set for a move to the Premier League in the coming weeks if the Paris Saint-Germain star is subject of a suitable bid from a top-flight side - with Fabrizio Romano telling GIVEMESPORT that West Ham United could be the club to secure his signature amid a 'concrete' chance of signing their man.

Soler signed for PSG two years ago, but hasn't completely found his way into the first-team at the Parc des Princes, and at the age of 27 he needs guaranteed minutes if he is to remain in the hunt for a space in the Spain squad. That could come in the form of a Premier League move - and West Ham could be the side to offer him that.

Carlos Soler Could Give West Ham Flair

The midfielder could be the final piece in the puzzle

News on Soler's transfer away from the French capital has taken its course over the summer. Aston Villa were linked in the opening stages of the window, with the £80,000-a-week midfielder having featured under Unai Emery at PSG, but they have since signed more midfielders in his position and that link has died down for now.

Carlos Soler's Ligue 1 statistics - Paris Saint-Germain squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 24 =13th Goals 2 =10th Shots Per Game 0.6 =13th Key Passes Per Game 0.8 =11th Match rating 6.47 24th

West Ham have also signed Guido Rodriguez in midfield but he will likely play in the form of a defensive midfielder with Tomas Soucek and Edson Alvarez - and on the face of it, West Ham could do with some flair in the centre of the park under Julen Lopetegui.

The Spaniard has been linked in the past few days, with West Ham needing to sell another player to land their man in a £20million bid - and Romano has stated that the move could be seen as concrete.

Romano: Soler 'Open' to PSG Exit

The Spaniard hasn't nailed a first-team space over the years

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Romano stated that a move for Soler could be on the cards - with Arsenal potentially having a bearing on the situation in their move for Mikel Merino, with Lopetegui keen to add to his squad ahead of another summer move. He said:

"The player is open to leaving Paris Saint-Germain, and PSG are also open to letting him go because he is not a crucial player for their project - so I think that could be a concrete one [to West Ham]. "There was interest also from Real Sociedad to replace, potentially, Mikel Merino - but at the moment it is still too expensive for Real Sociedad."

West Ham's Impressive Window Continues

The Hammers are going to be challenging for Europe

There is no doubting that West Ham have backed Lopetegui in the summer market. Starting with the signings of Luis Guiherme and Max Kilman in June and July, August has seen the Hammers really pick up the pace with five first-team transfers that should see them make the top half of the league.

Jean-Clair Todibo, Niclas Fullkrug, Guido Rodriguez and Aaron Wan-Bissaka all come in as options that have played in the Champions League and are coming into the primes of their careers, whilst the signing of Crysencio Summerville from Leeds United has really ignited their attack with creativity and pace.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Carlos Soler has made 14 appearances for Spain, scoring four goals

It's arguably the strongest transfer window we have seen yet from a top-flight side with options being boosted across the board, and without European football for the first time in four seasons, the Hammers have depth in numbers in a squad that has largely been comparatively minuscule over the past half-decade.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 15-08-24.