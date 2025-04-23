Carlos Tevez had quite the career in football and was fortunate enough to play with some of the sport's greatest ever players. Through club and country, he worked alongside the likes of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Sergio Aguero. He won just about everything there was to win during his time on the pitch too.

When speaking about the best footballer he ever played with, the Argentine would certainly have no shortage of options. Many would likely assume that he'd pick either Messi or Ronaldo, though. The two men are largely considered the greatest footballers of all time, but Tevez didn't pick either when it came to naming his best teammate ever.

Instead, he went with someone else he teamed up with at Manchester United and that is the club's all-time leading goalscorer, Wayne Rooney.

Tevez Named Rooney His Greatest Teammate

They played together at Old Trafford

While he got to play with both Messi and Ronaldo, it was Rooney who stood out to Tevez and it was the Englishman who he named as his greatest ever teammate. The two played together between 2007-2009 and won multiple Premier League titles and a Champions League trophy among other bits of silverware. It was a brief spell in the Argentine's career, but Rooney left a lasting impact on him. Speaking in 2009 once he'd left United for their local rivals, Manchester City, Tevez spoke about Rooney and was full of praise. Via quotes shared by the Mirror, he said:

"I’ve had the honour of playing with some great players. At United, I had Cristiano in my team and obviously, I have Messi in the national team. At Boca Juniors I had striker Martin Palermo for a teammate – he was very impressive. He was the one who put two goals past Real Madrid in Japan. But the one I like the most is Rooney. He has everything. He’s very complete. "Plus we share the same humble origins. Although the humbleness he experienced growing up in Liverpool was obviously a bit more bearable than Fuerte Apache in Argentina, where I grew up."

Rooney wouldn't have been the first name many thought of when it came to Tevez and his greatest ever teammate, but there's no denying just how good the Englishman was during his career on the football pitch. Bursting onto the scene at Everton, he was a teenager with all the pro