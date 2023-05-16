Carlos Tevez enjoyed a successful spell in English football.

The Argentine moved to England in 2006 when he signed for West Ham United.

He went on to play for Manchester United and Manchester City before leaving English shores in 2013.

Tevez spent seven years in England but he never learned the language.

He has now revealed the emotional reason why he refused to speak English.

Carlos Tevez reveals emotional reason why he refused to speak English

“I had a cultural problem with the English," he told Argentine station DSportsRadio, per the Sun.

“I didn’t want to learn English, I wanted them to learn Spanish.

“I have an uncle who played in River Plate. He’s the only River supporter in my family.

“He played in the reserve team and when he was going to make his debut with the first team, he got called up to fight in the Falklands War.

“He suffered after that and became an alcoholic. That marked me a lot because he was very close to me.”

He added: "The seven years I spent in England were: ‘Okay, I’m here for work but I’m not getting used to English culture’. Everything has a reason.

“Very few people know this story but today I can tell it.

“You want to speak to me. Then you learn Spanish, because I’m not going to learn English.”

Carlos Tevez said Manchester has 'nothing' in 2011

Tevez criticised Manchester when he was captain of Manchester City in 2011.

"I'm never going back to Manchester, not even on holiday, not for anything," Tevez said about Manchester, per the Daily Mail.

He continued: "The weather, everything. It has nothing.

"For example in Marbella you can buy a house by the beach, relax there and later you can go there on holiday and everything.

"But a house in Manchester? On top of that a house in Manchester costs six or seven million pounds. Pounds! It's better to rent and that's that."

Tevez retired from professional football in 2021 after a stint with Boca Juniors.

He was appointed manager of Rosario Central in 2022 but resigned just five months after taking the job. In that time he won six of the 24 games he took charge of.