LAFC and legend Carlos Vela have agreed to a contract for the player to return, sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

Vela has been a free agent since his contract with LAFC expired this winter. Vela was the face of the club since their inaugural match.

Vela, now 35, has 78 goals and 42 primary assists in 152 MLS appearances with LAFC. He was still productive in 2023, with nine goals and seven assists in just over 2,000 minutes.

During his six seasons with the club, Vela led LAFC to win two Supporters’ Shields (2019, 2022) and one MLS Cup (2022). He also took them to two CONCACAF Champions League finals, although they lost both.

Vela is the architect of the greatest individual season in MLS history, which has not been replicated by any other superstar — not Lionel Messi, David Beckham, Landon Donovan, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Sebastian Giovinco or anyone else. Vela’s 34 goals and 19 assists in 2019 is the pinnacle. He set records for most goals and most combined goal contributions. He was named MLS MVP.

When Vela's contract expired this winter, it seemed likely he would be back. Vela didn't clean out his locker and players even were asked on opening night about whether or not he could still return.

“He still has his locker there with all his stuff,” LAFC defender Aaron Long told media at the time. “Maybe there’s something that can get worked out.”