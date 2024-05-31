Highlights Carlton Carrington's draft stock has plummeted due to second-half struggles and inconsistency in his college season.

Carrington's lack of strength and drop in shooting efficiency may hinder his ability to convince pro scouts.

Despite his challenges, Carrington's standout attribute is his efficiency in taking care of the ball, which may keep him relevant.

As the NBA Draft approaches, the draft positions of most prospects come into focus.

Players who have seen their draft stock fluctuate throughout the season will compete in various workouts in an attempt to improve their stock.

However, some players will struggle to overcome the body of work they have produced during the college season. Some players, like Pittsburgh University's Carlton Carrington, may have seen their draft stock drop due to struggles and inconsistency during the regular season.

A Baltimore, Maryland native, Carrington exploded onto the high school scene when he posted historic numbers during his time at St. Frances where he became the first player in over a decade to score more than one thousand points in a single season.

But a draft prospect being elite in high school is nothing new. Most are. However, it was Carrington's start to his collegiate career that put him in the lottery conversation as a true freshman.

Fits and Starts

Carrington's hot start quickly fizzled out

A 6'4" guard with a 6'8" wingspan, Carrington uses his length to create shots from midrange out. And while Carrington has shown the ability to score from distance, he has struggled to finish around the rim. This is due to his lack of strength and lack of an explosive first step that would allow him to blow past defenders.

A lack of a first step is not enough to condemn a prospect. Especially when players like CJ McCollum and Tyler Herro have established roles on offense while lacking an explosive first step.

But there is a common trait that players like McCollum and Herro have that Carrington will have to work hard to establish. Each player has a reliable shot that allows them to be productive from deep or midrange.

Although Carrington got off to a good start shooting the ball, his touch suffered around the midway point of the season. For the months of December through February, Carrington shot an average of 26 percent from three, a six percent decrease.

Carlton Carrington's Second Half Slump Category Dec.-Feb. Full Season PPG 12.27 13.8 FG % 37.7% 41.2% 3pt % 26% 32.2% 2pt% 48.8% 51%

For a player of his stature, a drop in shooting efficiency can be devastating. And considering defense isn't a strength either, Carrington must find a way to convince pro scouts that his three-point shot is consistent.

A Glimmer of Hope

Despite his struggles, Carrington still has more to show

However, if there is an area that Carrington can claim separates him from others in his class, it is his efficiency when taking care of the ball. Carrington posted a 2.11 AST/TO ratio, one of the best in the country. A dual-guard, Carrington will find himself manning the point guard position at some point, similar to the way McCollum has throughout his career.

Carrington's Off. Passing Stats Category Stat Assist% 24.0% Usage% 23.0 Win Shares 3.6 Assist per 40 min. 5 TOs per 40 min. 2.3

Although Carrington's shooting percentage dropped around the midway point of the season, he still posted an impressive 52 percent true shooting percentage, impressive for someone who does not attack the basket efficiently. In fact, only 50.9 percent of Carrington's shots around the rim were converted.

Because of Carrington's struggles when shooting and his lack of defense, Carrington may watch as his draft stock falls. And when you consider players such as Providence's Devin Carter, who are rising up the draft boards, the path is set for Carrington to witness a draft-day slide.

Projected to be selected around pick 18 early in the season, Carrington is now projected to fall into the early parts of the second round.