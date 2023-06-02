Carmelo Anthony announced his retirement from the NBA after 19 seasons and journalist Mark Medina has told GiveMeSport that the former New York Knicks and L.A. Lakers star is one of the best players to never win a title.

Anthony was drafted with the third overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft, was a 10-time All-Star and won three Olympic gold medals, but none of his teams ever made it to an NBA final.

Carmelo Anthony - the best player never to win the NBA title?

Although he never won a title, Anthony is a surefire Hall of Famer as he has countless accolades, including winning the scoring title in 2013.

With that, Mark Medina believes Anthony will also go down as one of the best scorers of this generation.

When asked whether Anthony is one of the best players never to win an NBA title, Medina replied: "Without a doubt. I think that you'd have to also include some other players in that, you know, Patrick Elaine and Karl Malone, John Stockton, and David Robinson, but no doubt that Carmelo Anthony is part of that mix."

"I think that you could argue that in this current generation, he's the best scorer. LeBron James is the current all-time leading scorer, Carmelo Anthony is ninth - but no doubt Carmelo had that scoring mentality."

Anthony's career

Carmelo Anthony was a highly-touted prospect entering the NBA and even with the lofty expectations, he may have exceeded them.

Anthony played in 1260 career NBA games and averaged 22.5 points and 6.2 rebounds per game, while in 2013 he had a career-high as he averaged 28.3 PPG. Along with the All-Star accolades, Anthony was named in the NBA's 75th Anniversary team.

In his lengthy career, the furthest Anthony got in the playoffs was the Western Conference Finals in 2009, but he lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in a year when he averaged 27.2 PPG and was the reason for the Denver Nuggets to make it that far.

But the Nuggets never fielded the best team around Anthony and when he was traded to the New York Knicks, the situation wasn't much better.

Anthony retired missing out on basketball's ultimate prize, but can perhaps take some solace in the fact he's quite possibly the greatest player never to win it.