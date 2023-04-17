Chelsea midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka has impressed Frank Lampard so far, despite his lack of game time, journalist Simon Phillips has told GIVEMESPORT.

The youngster is yet to cement a regular place in the starting 11 since making the move to west London.

Chelsea news - Carney Chukwuemeka

Chukwuemeka signed for Chelsea from Premier League side Aston Villa, for a fee of £20m, according to Sky Sports.

The England youth international is one of the most highly-rated young players in Europe at the moment, and journalist Dean Jones has claimed that he's going to become a complete star.

He said, speaking to GIVEMESPORT: "I think this lad is going to be a complete star. If Chelsea were weighing this up, they've already invested in him, getting him recently. You want Loftus-Cheek, Gallagher, those types of players, to show you that they're worthy of being in the squad ahead of him.

"That's the big challenge for those players to try and keep players like this on the touchline."

The young midfielder clearly backs himself to make it at the highest level, having turned down a £100k-a-week deal to stay at Villa, according to the Evening Standard.

What has Phillips said about Chukwuemeka?

Phillips has suggested that Chukwuemeka has impressed Lampard so far, even though he hasn't played him yet.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I said last week, he was really impressed with Chukwuemeka and then he didn't even take him to Europe. But, he does like him. He likes a number of the other young players. Noni Madueke as well. He's another player who he likes but he hasn't played yet.

"So, I think we could see some changes coming up in that squad in the next few games, especially if we do go out of Europe, which is looking highly likely. Then he's got free reign, he's got more of an open end to picking a team. He can pick whoever he wants, we're not going to get relegated.

"Then it will just be about Lampard bringing in who he likes the look of and developing a few players whilst he's here."

Does Chukwuemeka deserve more of a chance?

The 19-year-old midfielder has only started once in the Premier League, but has featured in 11 games overall, according to FBref.

However, Chukwuemeka is yet to score or provide an assist in England's top flight for Chelsea.

The Austrian-born midfielder joined the club at a time where there was a lot of change going on at Stamford Bridge, with multiple new players coming in.

Chukwuemeka may need to stay patient, for now, and maybe a loan move in the summer is what he needs.