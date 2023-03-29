Chelsea midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka is 'going to be a complete star', journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 19-year-old is yet to become a regular starter at Stamford Bridge, but he certainly has a bright future.

Chelsea news - Carney Chukwuemeka

The young midfielder signed for Chelsea from Aston Villa for a fee of £20m, as per Sky Sports.

The England youth international has appeared 11 times for the Blues so far this season in the Premier League, starting just the once, according to FBref.

Journalist Simon Phillips has questioned Graham Potter's treatment of Chukwuemeka since taking over at Stamford Bridge. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "This is a really weird one and this is one of the many reasons why fans are turning on Potter. Not playing Chukwuemeka is one of the reasons because, when he started off and came in, he looked bright and good. He was making a difference."

Considering the number of players Chelsea have signed in the last two transfer windows, it's never going to be easy for a 19-year-old to nail down a starting place.

What has Jones said about Chukwuemeka?

Jones has claimed that Chukwuemeka is going to be an absolute star, and the likes of Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Conor Gallagher face a tough challenge of keeping him out of the team over the next few years.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I think this lad is going to be a complete star. If Chelsea were weighing this up, they've already invested in him, getting him recently. You want Loftus-Cheek, Gallagher, those types of players, to show you that they're worthy of being in the squad ahead of him. That's the big challenge for those players to try and keep players like this on the touchline."

Does Chukwuemeka deserve more of a chance at Chelsea?

The former Villa youngster ranks 24th in the Chelsea squad for average Sofascore rating this season in the Premier League.

It's a small sample size to work with, but as a young, fringe player, you have to grab your limited chances with both hands.

There's no doubt he's one of the most talented players in the current Chelsea squad, but staying patient and continuing to work hard on the training ground will be vital.

Maybe, Chukwuemeka deserves a few more starts, but at the age of 19, it's difficult for him to argue that he has done enough to be starting every week.