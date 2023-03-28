The Carolina Panthers have always had their eyes on one player in the battle between Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud, according to Albert Breer.

The NFL Draft is a little mover four weeks away, and barring any further major changes after the Carolina Panthers traded with the Chicago Bears for the #1 pick, it will be the men from Charlotte who will be selecting the first player off the board in Kansas City.

That pick will almost certainly, again barring any major changes, be a quarterback, and despite this year’s list of quarterbacks looking on paper like they might produce better talent than last year’s draft class, the main talk has been surrounding Alabama quarterback Bryce Young and Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud.

And now that the NFL Combine and both men’s respective Pro Days are out of the way, the only thing left for them to do is sit and wait for one of their names to be called. But according to Albert Breer, the Panthers appear to have had their guy in mind for some time.

Carolina Panthers ready to pounce for Bryce Young?

Speaking on The Herd (starting at 3:44), Breer pointed out that he believed that the Alabama man has been their main man from the very start, and that whilst they might have looked at the other quarterbacks during this process, none of them appear to have overtaken Young during this process:

Yeah, I think Bryce Young has been the leader in the clubhouse throughout for them, and I think going back to when they were talking about moving up to number one overall, Bryce Young was sort of the baseline. So when you trade for that pick, you’ve got to be comfortable, like ‘somebody here is worth the first overall pick’. And that somebody I think, for the Panthers was Bryce Young.

They do work on all four of the quarterbacks, Levis and Richardson and of course, C.J. Stroud, and see if any of those guys pass Bryce Young for them. But as of right now, I think that that baseline for them and who they take first overall would be Bryce Young.

A lot of pressure on the Carolina Panthers to make the right pick

Picking Young would certainly be against the norm when it comes to the quarterbacks that head coach Frank Reich has worked with, and also what is usually expected when it comes to NFL quarterbacks and how big they need to be to play the position.

So if the Panthers do make the decision and go with Young, they need to be absolutely certain that he is going to be one of the good undersized players like Drew Brees or Russell Wilson rather than a Johnny Manziel, because that will always be used as a stick to beat them with if it doesn’t work out.