The Carolina Panthers might have dropped a big hint as to who they will be taking with the #1 pick after Josh McCown let slip during a recent Pro Day.

Having not had decent quarterback play since the peak days of Cam Newton, and this year’s quarterback draft class looking on paper like it is going to produce some good talent, it was no surprise to see that the Carolina Panthers made the move to the #1 spot in this year’s draft to get their man of the future.

You can perhaps argue that they gave up a little too much to get that pick, but if they can get someone that can get them back to a competitive level of play and challenge for a Super Bowl, then it all would have been worth it. The only question is, who are they going to take?

The main men at the top of most people’s draft boards are Bryce Young of Alabama, and C.J. Stroud of Ohio State, and although it is still very much up for debate who they’ll take, coach Josh McCown might just have let slip which way they are going to be leaning.

Carolina Panthers already making plans for their quarterback’s future?

Yesterday was Ohio State’s ‘Pro Day’, Pro Days are a way for those being selected in the upcoming draft to take part in a number of drills similar to the recent NFL Combine, only this time with the added comfort of working with their old teammates and coaches who will be more familiar with them than those who they worked with at the Combine.

And Stroud was put through a number of drills in front of the coaches to try and get a better sense of what kind of player he can be, before wrapping things up by shaking hands with said coaches. It was during that handshake though, that McCown might have said a little bit too much to the young man:

Video: Carolina Panthers coach possibly reveals team's plans:

The key phrase there, ‘when you move to Charlotte, maybe we’ll find a court’, Charlotte of course being where the Carolina Panthers play.

Still a lot of time for the Carolina Panthers to change plans

There is still a lot of work to be done, for instance today is Young’s Pro Day at Alabama, and there are reports to suggest that they also like Anthony Richardson out of Florida, so there might be something further down the line that changes their mind.

But if McCown’s words are to be believed (and of course he could have just been saying it in jest, but the tone was still very noticeable), then it might well be that Stroud is the one whose name will be called out in April.