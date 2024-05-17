Highlights Panthers celebrate #KeepPounding Day through community service.

Head coach Dave Canales leads volunteer efforts in multiple projects.

Tradition honors Sam Mills, promoting hard work on and off the field.

The legacy of Hall of Fame linebacker and assistant coach Sam Mills lives on as the Carolina Panthers celebrate #KeepPounding Day by volunteering in the community.

Dave Canales, rookie head coach of the Panthers, was working hard with many other staff and team members participating in the event. He feels it is extremely important to have these interactions as the team and community look to build each other up (via The Athletic's Joe Person):

Being able to connect, have some face-time, get to know people...and really with the hope of let's build this thing together...let's tell the story of the 2024 Panthers together.

As important as it is to rate players and teams by their actions on the field, it is just as important, if not more sp, to recognize what these teams do to support the community around them and help make the world a better place off the field.

A lot of the time the volunteer work is overlooked, but the relationships forged, and the time spent in the community are invaluable and increase team chemistry and unity.

Panthers Staff and Players Get to Work

Across the Carolinas, the team is working hard for the community

For the sixth annual #KeepPounding Day on May 17, 2024, Panthers players, coaches, and staffers alike are taking their time to give back to the community. Canales is involved in five different community projects for the day, and he is not alone. Just as he will on the field, he is taking the lead and coordinating their volunteer efforts today as well.

This tradition helps keep players and the team grounded prior to the start of training camp and the regular season.

Also, it solidifies the Panthers' motto of "Keep Pounding", which means to work hard and keep pushing through no matter what.

Sam Mills' Memory Honored by the Panthers Volunteer Efforts

It all began with a pregame playoff speech

In 2003, the Panthers were in the playoffs about to play the Dallas Cowboys when assistant coach and former linebacker Sam Mills gave a speech encouraging his players to "Keep Pounding". This was also at a time when Mills had recently been diagnosed with cancer, and it was a speech that not only correlated with the game of football, but also the game of life.

The "Keep Pounding" mantra has been adopted by the team as a whole ever since and has led to funding for cancer research, other fundraising efforts, and the community volunteer work that the team is participating in Friday.

Unfortunately, Mills succumbed to his disease in 2005, but the Panthers continue to honor his memory with #KeepPounding Day and by stitching the phrase inside the collar of the players' jerseys on game day.

