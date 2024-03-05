Highlights Brian Burns underperformed relative to his expectations in 2023, but still tallied eight sacks on the year.

At just 25 years old, Burns fits in with the team's current rebuild.

The Panthers and Burns did not come to terms on a contract extension, so a trade could be in play.

Brian Burns has been placed on the franchise tag by the Carolina Panthers and will operate with a projected salary of $24 million based on position value relative of the 2024 NFL cap space, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The move will keep him under team control for the 2024 season until either an extension is reached or the 25-year-old linebacker is dealt to another franchise.

Burns' eight sacks in 2023 were tied for 37th in the NFL, as the 25-year-old had a disappointing season that was not up to his standards. Regardless, the Panthers know the quality of player that he can be and prioritized getting him back with the team for the 2024 season.

Related NFL franchise tag, explained: Updated 2024 position values The franchise tag is a rather unique aspect of the NFL offseason. Teams must strategically utilize them while players must debate the pros and cons.

Burns remains an impact player

The 25-year-old LB didn't fill the stat sheet like usual in 2023

Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Despite having a down year in production, Burns remained confident that he deserved to be paid like a top pass-rusher in the NFL. As a result, he and the Panthers have been unable to find common ground on an extension. Rumors of Burns potentially being traded away have swirled and still remain despite the former Florida State Seminole being franchise-tagged by Carolina.

Brian Burns' Career Stats Season Tackles TFL Sacks Pressures 2019 25 5 7.5 23 2020 58 8 9.0 37 2021 50 13 9.0 31 2022 63 17 12.5 30 2023 50 16 8.0 21

Whether he remains with the organization or not, Burns has proven that even in a down year, he is still a reasonably efficient edge rusher who can get to the quarterback and make an impact in the backfield. The rebuild in Carolina may take some time, but having a high-quality player who fits the timeline has to be intriguing for a team that was starved for talent last season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Brian Burns' 38.5 sacks since 2020 are the 12th-most in the NFL in that time. He was also 14th in pressures, with 119.

If the franchise decides to part ways in a trade, the $24 million that his franchise tag had occupied would immediately become available again for the team to spend in free agency. However, they could not use the franchise tag on any additional internal free agents set to hit the open market this offseason.

Panthers' 2024 outlook

Carolina will look to rebound from a 2-15 season

Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Heading into the 2023 season, the hope was that a new quarterback and new head coach would spark the beginning of an inspiring era of Carolina Panthers football. While the franchise and its fans should remain optimistic, the team has already pulled the plug on the second half of that 2023 dream.

Frank Reich was fired after just 11 games, and now the team has put former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Dave Canales in charge of running the team. In Burns' favor, defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero will return in 2024, so some familiarity should be established within the defense.

The decision to tag Burns will leave the Panthers a bit strapped for cash as they entered the offseason with just over $36 million in cap space prior to the move.

While the team can easily move money around, key players such as Frankie Luvu, D.J. Chark, Kamu Grugier-Hill, Yetur Gross-Matos, Troy Hill, and Jeremy Chinn remain unsigned. While not all will return, there will be an effort to retain some of them, which could limit the team's cap flexibility for external free agents.

Impact on the EDGE market

The focus shifts after Burns comes off of the available pass-rushers list

Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The signing of Burns will take away part of the appeal on the current edge market, but there are still a handful of contributors in this year's free agency class who have yet to sign new deals this offseason.

Top 2024 free agent edge rushers Player Team 2023 stats Josh Allen Jacksonville Jaguars 66 tackles, 17 TFL, 17.5 sacks Danielle Hunter Minnesota Vikings 83 tackles, 23 TFL, 16.5 sacks Jonathan Greenard Houston Texans 52 tackles, 15 TFL, 12.5 sacks Jadeveon Clowney Baltimore Ravens 43 tackles, 9 TFL, 9.5 sacks Dorance Armstrong Jr. Dallas Cowboys 38 tackles, 7 TFL, 7.5 sacks Denico Autry Tennessee Titans 50 tackles, 12 TFL, 11.5 sacks Leonard Floyd Buffalo Bills 32 tackles, 9 TFL, 10.5 sacks

Guys like Josh Allen of the Jacksonville Jaguars and Danielle Hunter of the Minnesota Vikings headline the current group. However, assuming they also figure out deals before the open market, there are still plenty of productive defenders that can make an instant impact to bolster a team's pass rush.

Burns is now set to hit the open market in 2025 but could get an extension this offseason, whether with the Panthers or as part of a handshake agreement for a trade that sends him elsewhere. This situation will be one to monitor, as Burns has consistently been one of the NFL's most exciting players off the edge.

Source: Ian Rapoport

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise. All salary info via Spotrac.