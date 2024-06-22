Highlights Charlotte plans to negotiate for a stadium in 2037, with sights set on completion by 2046.

The Panthers are waiting for city council to vote on a $650M renovation plan for stadium upgrades.

Uncertainty remains on the cost and funding sources for a new stadium.

As the Carolina Panthers attempt to source funding for stadium renovations, the latest development from the Charlotte City Council suggests that the team may be waiting longer than it had originally anticipated for a new stadium.

Thanks to a report from Joe Bruno of WSOC-TV, we've now learned that the city of Charlotte is targeting the far-off year of 2046 for new stadium plans.

According to Bruno, who received a copy of the Charlotte City Council's agenda for this Monday, the city plans to begin negotiations with Tepper Sports and Entertainment by April 1, 2037.

News Breaks as Panthers Await Vote on $650 Million Renovation Plan

The team is currently seeking funds for much-needed upgrades.

Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Panthers are currently awaiting the Charlotte City Council's vote on their $650 million proposal. The renovation plans include new seats for the stadium, in addition to new concourse areas, and the installation of a "park-like atmosphere" outside the stadium.

Taxpayer funding for NFL stadiums has become a hot button topic as of late, as numerous teams are struggling to find public support for their finances. Per WBTV News Charlotte, the city of Charlotte is experiencing mixed reactions over the proposal.

According to Bruno and his sources, the 2046 agenda is "...a protective and forecasting measure that puts a strict timeline in place" that will "...dictate the timeline for future city staffers, Tepper Sports staffers, and Charlotte City Council members."

Joe Person of The Athletic also shared on X that the reasoning behind the delayed date is that the city may be more inclined to fund the project when the stadium is 50 years old, which it would be in 2046.

A lot remains unclear at this time, as the story is still developing. The cost of a new stadium is uncertain, as well as the amount that the city would be willing to put forward for the project. While the proposal claims that the stadium would still be located inside the city, new sources of funding may be necessary in the future.

As for the local business community, several business owners support the project. In a follow-up story from WSOC, one hotel owner, Vinay Patel, highlighted the benefits for the hospitality sector:

I am very surprised when I hear academic economists talking about this saying this may not be a good investment. I don’t think they are talking to business owners. I don’t think they were talking to business owners who were doing business Saturday night with George Strait.

The city also announced that it would be negotiating the use of hospitality funds in order to conduct studies and analysis for the new stadium. For those who were hoping to see the Panthers take the field under more suitable conditions in the near future, it appears that they will be waiting for quite some time.

