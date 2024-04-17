Highlights The Chicago Bears acquired D.J. Moore & several picks from the Carolina Panthers in a 2023 draft-day trade.

Chicago utilized the picks on solid rookies, bolstering both sides of the ball.

The Bears are expected to select Caleb Williams with the 2024 first-overall pick from Carolina.

As the NFL Draft grows closer, hype continues to surround the potential number-one overall pick, Caleb Williams, and the impact he could have as a rookie in the NFL.

Williams has been projected as the top pick in the draft for some time and will likely end up as the Chicago Bears’ franchise quarterback, after moving on from former first-round pick, Justin Fields.

Despite their 7-10 record in 2023, the Bears will make the first overall selection via the Carolina Panthers, after last year’s blockbuster draft-day trade that landed the Panthers their franchise quarterback, Bryce Young, at the top of the draft, giving up a franchise cornerstone wideout in D.J. Moore.

With the 2024 NFL Draft just over a week away​​, here’s a look back on one of the biggest draft-day trades in recent memory.

Chicago Bears-Carolina Panthers Draft-Day Trade

Panthers got a franchise QB, but gave up a massive haul to the Bears

Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Panthers-Bears 2023 Draft-Day Trade Details Panthers Receive Bears Receive No. 1 Overall Pick (2023) D.J. Moore 2023 first-round pick (No. 9) 2023 second-round pick (No. 61) 2024 first-round pick (No. 1) 2025 second-round pick

The Bears went into the 2023 NFL Draft with the top pick, slated to potentially land Young or C.J. Stroud with the pick. Instead, Chicago traded out of the pick, giving it up to the Panthers, who moved up to select Young.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Bryce Young's 5.2 yards per attempt in his rookie year places 80th out of 85 qualifying rookie QB seasons since 2006.

Carolina traded Pro-Bowl receiver D.J. Moore, two first-round picks, and two second-round picks to select Young and secure their franchise quarterback for the long-term.

Young struggled in year-one, but displayed flashes of the greatness that led to him being picked first overall. The Panthers added some weapons for Young this offseason, trading cornerback Dante Jackson and a day-three pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers' for Pro-Bowl wideout, Diontae Johnson. We know Young was taken first, but what happened to the picks that the Panthers gave up? Where are they now?

Aftermath From the Trade

How Chicago has utilized its haul from Carolina thus far

Credit: Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

The big name of the Panthers-Bears trade was wideout D.J. Moore, who had the best season of his career in his first year in Chicago, catching 96 passes for 1,364 yards and eight touchdowns, solidifying himself as one of the best receivers in the NFL.

Players/Picks Received From Carolina D.J. Moore Darnell Wright Tyrique Stevenson 2024 First-Round Pick (No. 1) 2025 Second-Round Pick

Chicago held the ninth-overall pick from Carolina, but traded the pick to the Philadelphia Eagles, who selected Jalen Carter. Carter appeared in 16 games for Philly last season, notching 33 tackles, eight for loss, and six sacks. Carter displayed flashes of dominance in his rookie campaign, finishing as the Defensive Rookie of the Year runner-up.

Chicago received the 10th-overall pick from Philadelphia in the trade, and selected highly touted tackle Darnell Wright. Wright is Chicago’s anchor at tackle, starting all 17 games in his rookie season. Wright’s solid rookie campaign earned him PFWA All-Rookie Team honors.

The Bears held the 61st overall pick in 2023 from Carolina, but traded it to the Jacksonville Jaguars, who selected tight end Brenton Strange. Strange saw limited action in his rookie year, notching just five catches for 35 yards. In the trade, Jacksonville also acquired the 136th pick, selecting outside linebacker Yasir Abdullah.

From Jacksonville, Chicago received the 56th-overall pick. With this pick, the Bears selected cornerback Tyrique Stevenson. Stevenson impressed in his rookie year, starting 16 games for the Bears and notching 86 tackles with four interceptions.

In addition to these picks, Chicago holds the top pick in this year’s draft from Carolina and the team is expected to take former Heisman Trophy winner, Caleb Williams. The Bears also have the Panthers’ second-round pick in 2025.

The Bears received a major haul in exchange for last year’s first-overall pick, and have done a nice job rebuilding their team with the package they received from Carolina. In the short-term, Chicago has won the trade, but Young’s upside and potential could make this narrative flip down the line if he succeeds with the Panthers.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.