The Carolina Panthers made a pretty big statement with what they expect out of quarterback Bryce Young with their move during the latest stage of OTAs.

The Carolina Panthers are certainly entering a new era in 2023. Not only did they appoint Frank Reich to take over as their head coach, but they also wanted to make sure they allowed him to start off with his choice of quarterback, which is why they traded up with the Chicago Bears to grab the #1 pick in this year’s NFL Draft.

The Panthers have been somewhat starved of decent quarterback play for some years, arguably not having it since the prime days of Cam Newton, but for the past few years there has just been a constant carousel of players who have tried their best to take them back to being competitive, but none of them have made the cut.

There was a lot of speculation leading up to the draft which quarterback they would take, and there were certainly a lot of options for them to choose from, but in the end they decided to go with Alabama’s Bryce Young ahead of the likes of C.J. Stroud from Ohio State, Will Levis from Kentucky and Anthony Richardson from Florida.

Now just because you are taken in the first round of the draft, starting isn’t a guarantee. Patrick Mahomes was made to sit for a year, Josh Allen wasn’t named as the team’s starter right away, and Justin Herbert only got his first start when a freak accident meant that veteran Tyrod Taylor couldn’t play a game.

Carolina Panthers letting Bryce Young lead the pack

During the early stages of the team’s offseason work, veteran Andy Dalton was taking the first-team snaps, so it was never 100% certain that he would be starting Week 1 when they took on the Atlanta Falcons. However, it now seems as though Young has made his way to the top of the pile, as head coach Reich informed reporters this morning, stating that this was always going to be the time when he took that step forward:

It does seem odd that the Panthers would circle a time that he would take over the reps rather than when it got to a certain level of production. Whilst it shows that they have a lot of faith in him, it might be a bit too early in the process to anoint him as the starter just yet.

As pointed out earlier, sitting back for a bit can sometimes do a player good. You just have to hope that the Panthers have made the right choice, or it could set their franchise back a little bit.