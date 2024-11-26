Jamie Carragher has provided some fascinating insight into how Manchester United set up under Ruben Amorim during the new manager's first game in charge, as the Red Devils limped to a 1-1 draw against Ipswich on Sunday. A goal inside two minutes from Marcus Rashford gave Amorim the perfect platform, but his side reverted to old habits and were eventually undone by a deflected Omari Hutchinson strike.

After the game, the Portuguese coach asked for patience and time, suggesting that things may get worse before they get better as his squad adapts to his style of play. However, Carragher highlighted where United successfully implemented Amorim's system on Sunday and where they struggled.

Carragher Breaks Down Where United Must Improve

Speaking ahead of West Ham's 2-0 victory over Newcastle on Monday Night Football, Jamie Carragher analysed various examples of how man-for-man marking both helped and hindered Manchester United on Sunday. Reacting to Rashford's opener, Carragher highlighted how easily United bypassed the Ipswich press, as Bruno Fernandes found a pocket of space left by the Tractor Boys' midfield before playing in Amad Diallo.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Rashford's goal inside 81 seconds was the fastest under a new manager in Manchester United history.

A similar issue was evident as the hosts created their first chance. Amorim's desire to see Casemiro and Christian Eriksen press left Omari Hutchinson in acres of space in an identical position to the one Fernandes had exploited earlier, with Jonny Evans failing to react quickly enough to close the playmaker down.

Carragher was also quick to point out where United got their press right in another instance later on, stating:

"This, again, is what he [Amorim] will like, but he still had to pass on instructions. Look at Casemiro. The manager wants him to lock on there but he doesn't feel comfortable. He's checking over his shoulder. He looks at the bench and look at the manager, imploring Casemiro to go higher, be aggressive. "Then what happens. This is where it works what he wants. Jonny Evans has pushed. Mazraoui has pushed in. They got it wrong on the first clip, but this is them getting it right."

Amorim will be hoping to see more positives on Thursday night as his side return to Europa League action against Bodo/Glimt in his Old Trafford bow.