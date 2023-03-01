Carragher and Neville sat down with Ten Hag after just two matches at Man Utd

Fans are remembering when Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville 'interrogated' Erik ten Hag after a tough start at Manchester United.

The Dutchman's reign at Old Trafford got off to the worst possible start with a 2-1 home defeat to Brighton on the opening weekend before finding themselves 4-0 down against Brentford at half time in their second match. They went on to lose that match 4-0 and questions were immediately being asked about the manager's credentials.

It led Sky Sports pundits Carragher and Neville taking a trip to United's training ground, Carrington.

What followed was a rather uncomfortable interrogation.

Carragher and Neville questioned the signing of Lisandro Martinez, the recruitment and the handling of the Cristiano Ronaldo situation.

Even at the time, fans felt it was strange and unfair on Ten Hag to ask such strong questions and undermine some of his decisions.

Here are some of the questions aimed at Ten Hag - and how he handled them:

Neville: "How can it be that Brentford's players want to win more than Manchester United players?"

Ten Hag: "It has to change. They appointed me to change that."

Carragher: "The player you've brought in at centre-back, Lisandro Martinez, the two teams you've come up against now have targeted him with a lot more long balls."

Ten Hag: "The data shows he is dominating."

Carragher: "What was the reason you brought him off at half-time for then?"

Ten Hag: "I could have subbed 11 players."

Neville: "We must talk about recruitment. You know, from the outside, it looks like a mess. You must feel let down?"

Ten Hag: "We want to have the right players in, and not any players."

Neville: "Do you have confidence that you will get the right players in in the next ten days, two weeks?

Ten Hag: "I have confidence, sure."

Carragher: "So all the players we that have brought to Manchester United, all the players that Manchester United are being linked with now, is that down to yourself or is that a club decision?"

Ten Hag: "It's together."

Ten Hag has made Carragher and Neville look silly

In the months that have followed, Ten Hag has shown just what he's capable of as a manager.

Back then, the thought of the club completing a quadruple was beyond their wildest imaginations. It may still be very unlikely but having already claimed the Carabao Cup - the club's first trophy for six years - they still have a chance to win the FA Cup, Premier League and Europa League.

And in recent weeks, United fans have been looking back on the interview conducted and highlighted how ridiculous it looks. And wondering where that same energy is for other managers who are currently struggling at rival clubs...