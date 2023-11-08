Highlights Olivier Giroud continues to impress at AC Milan, scoring the winner against PSG in the Champions League.

Despite Jamie Carragher mispronouncing his name, Giroud took it in good spirits after the vital win.

The Serie A side are currently third in their group but only two points behind the leaders, giving them a good chance of advancing in the competition.

For many years now, Olivier Giroud has been gracing our TV screens with his good looks, silky link-up play and ability to score ridiculous goals. He arrived at Arsenal in 2012 having just fired Montpellier to a Ligue 1 title with 21 goals and 9 assists and soon became a familiar name to fans of European football.

While he was never prolific with the Gunners, many supporters appreciated what he gave to the team and when he left for Chelsea in 2018 he proved to be a reliable goalscorer for the Blues, netting in the Europa League final against his former club, as well as scoring the winner vs Atletico Madrid in the Champions League round of 16 with Chelsea later going on to win the competition that season.

Olivier Giroud Games Goals Assists AC Milan 99 39 14 Chelsea 119 39 14 Arsenal 253 105 41 Montpellier 85 39 17

Giroud heads in winner as AC Milan beat PSG 2-1

He now plays for AC Milan and reached double figures in his first campaign with the Italian giants as they won their first Serie A title in eleven years. Aged 37, he continues to deliver the goods, and in the latest round of Champions League fixtures, Giroud climbed high to head in the winner against Paris Saint-Germain as his team picked up a vital 2-1 win in Group F.

However, despite regularly featuring on highlight reels over the past decade, it appears that many of us may well have been pronouncing his name wrong this whole time. Indeed, when speaking to CBS Sports Golazo after the game, the Frenchman was asked by host Kate Abdo if he was bothered by how pundit and former Liverpool player Jamie Carragher says his name.

"Well, no! Olivier Giroud, they've been calling me for nine years in the Premier League like that," he replied, emphasising the hard D sound English people make when saying the end of his name. He then properly pronounced it for the panel. Abdo impressively had a go at it, getting some praise from the Milan forward while he criticised Micah Richards for rolling his R a little too much.

However, in comparison, those efforts were much better than what Carragher would manage as he proceeded to completely butcher the pronunciation in a number of ways. He left both Giroud and the rest of the CBS Sports panel in stitches. You can see the hillarious footage below.

Group F still up for grabs in Champions League

Despite having to suffer through the painful sound of Carragher's scouse accent mangling the proper French pronunciation of his name, Giroud took it all well and you can understand why he was in a good mood. After all, as mentioned before, he scored a fine goal as his team picked up a vital win in the Champions League.

Those three points now mean AC Milan are third in the group of death, behind Borussia Dortmund (first) and PSG (second). But they are only two points off the Germans who top the table, so will be feeling good about their chances of qualification with games against Dortmund (home) and Newcastle United (away) still to come.