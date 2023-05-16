CBS' Champions League punditry team is the gift that keeps on giving.

It seems almost every week Thierry Henry, Jamie Carragher, Micah Richards and presenter Kate Abdo go viral for their antics.

And they are going viral again on Tuesday evening after a comical moment during their Champions League coverage.

Henry, Carragher and Richards lose it after Abdo's embarrassing blunder

Abdo, Henry, Carragher and Richards were pitchside at the San Siro for the Champions League semi-final second leg clash between Inter Milan and AC Milan.

Abdo's embarrassing mishap on live TV before the match kicked off made Henry, Carragher and Richards lose it.

"There are some people who aren't so blessed to be here tonight..." Abdo started.

She then forgot what broadcaster she was working for.

Abdo accidentally mentioned Fox Sports, CBS' broadcasting rivals in the US, rather than them.

"Your Fox Sports... Fox Sports? We're on CBS tonight..." She continued.

The punditry trio lost it after Abdo's mishap. Carragher fell to his knees in stitches, Henry put his microphone down and walked off in bemusement while Richards threw his hands up in the air in disgust.

It made for a comical segment and you can view it below...

"We're all going to get sacked!" Is there any jobs going at Fox?!" Carragher shouted.

"I'm so sorry..." Abdo replied. "The teleprompter had risen up a little bit... I apologise."

A hysterical Carragher added: "Have you been speaking to them privately about a contract or something?! Can you get fired on there?!"

Abdo then jokingly said: "Oh man, I am about to get fired. Pete I am so sorry. So sorry everybody."

Abdo presented Fox Sports' FIFA World Cup Tonight show for the tournament in Qatar, which may be a reason for the mishap.

Another day, another brilliant moment produced by the CBS team.