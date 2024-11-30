Manchester United claimed their first victory under new boss Ruben Amorim in the Europa League on Thursday night at Old Trafford, but Jamie Carragher doesn't believe that this result will spur the Red Devils onto greater things, with the pundit claiming that they won't finish in the top six of the Premier League this season.

The north-west outfit currently sit 13th in the table, having accumulated just 16 points from their opening 12 matches. Erik ten Hag was dismissed in October for contributing to this poor start, with Amorim replacing the Dutchman in mid-November.

The Portuguese head coach's tenure commenced with a frustrating 1-1 draw at Portman Road last week against Ipswich Town, although his side bounced back with victory over Bodo/Glimt in midweek. While many are anticipating a resurgence from United under their new manager, Carragher has revealed his belief that there won't be a stark improvement this season, tipping the FA Cup holders to finish outside of the top six.

Carragher: United Won't Finish in Top Six

They're not too far adrift

Despite sitting firmly in lower-mid-table, United are just four points off the top six, in what is a congested league table. Thus, it's not out of the realms of possibility that they could mount a recovery in their season and secure a European place.

However, with Amorim's squad evidently in need of rebuilding, and performances significantly below the level of a top side this campaign, it remains a tough ask for the tactician to rejuvenate his side and beat a number of good teams to a top six finish in a competitive league. Speaking on Sky Sports, Carragher claimed that United indeed aren't capable of this achievement:

"In fifth place, this is the biggest mistake I’ve made in my predictions. "I put Manchester United in fifth position. I don’t think there is a chance Manchester United finish in fifth position. I would be very surprised if they finish in the top-six. I can’t see that happening.

The next few weeks should give the rest of the league a clear indication of how United could look for the rest of the season, and how they'll perform, with trips to Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham to come before Christmas.

United's Premier League Statistics 2024/25 Matches Played 12 Wins 4 Draws 4 Losses 4 Goals For 13 Goals Against 13

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 30/11/2024