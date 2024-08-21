Jamie Carragher has revealed that he wishes Liverpool had been the ones to land Pedro Neto and not Chelsea. It's been a period of change for the Reds this summer, as Arne Slot arrived at Anfield to replace Jurgen Klopp. The German coach stepped down as manager after nearly nine years and his replacement has some big boots to fill.

Slot is already having a tough time on the transfer market. Liverpool are the only Premier League side who are yet to sign a single player this summer. They came close to adding Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi, but he ultimately decided to turn them down and stay in Spain a little longer.

It's been frustrating for the club and its fans who want to see the squad strengthened. Carragher, who spent his entire career playing at Anfield recently revealed on Monday Night Football, via Daily Mail, that the one player he wished they'd managed to sign before the 2024/25 season wasn't Zubimendi, but Neto.

Carragher is a Big Fan of Neto

He praised his pace and ability on the ball

One club who - unlike Liverpool - haven't struggled to add players at all, is Chelsea. The Blues have continued their recent trend of going mad in the transfer window and have been very busy this summer. They've signed nine players so far and will probably get more business done before the end of the month. One of the names already through the door is Neto, who joined from Wolverhampton Wanderers for £54m. When asked by Sky Sports who the one player he wished Liverpool had signed was, Carragher was quick to mention the winger.

He admitted he wanted the Reds to have signed the 24-year-old, not Chelsea and explained his reasons for that. He's a big fan of Neto and both his pace and ability on the ball. He's been a fan for years now and thinks if the star can stay fit, he'll be a major player in the Premier League.

"The reason I’ve chosen him [Neto] is because I think, but for injuries, I think this is a player that could play for the best teams in the world – I really do believe that. He’s a player I have always watched for Wolves in the last three or four years, who I’ve always thought, ‘I’d love Liverpool to sign him'. I just look at the pace and the quality on the ball, he scores goals, and I just hope he stays fit. "My only worry for Chelsea is that he is best on the right, cutting in on that left foot - probably where Cole Palmer likes to play as well. I think if Chelsea could keep him fit, I think he’s a special talent and he’s a player that I love to watch, and I actually get down a little bit when I hear he’s injured, even though Wolves are not my team. But I'd love to see him stay fit as I think he's one of the top players in the Premier League."

It's high praise from the former Liverpool centre-back and current Sky Sports pundit, but considering the tenure that Neto had at Wolves, he's deserving of it.

Neto Shone for Wolves

He spent five years with the club

Having arrived at the Molineux in 2019, Neto spent five years at Wolves and became something of a cult hero in the process. After a slow start, he really found his groove and two years into the deal, he'd already scored or assisted 21 goals. Injuries quickly took control of his career, though and over the last three years, he's been limited to a combined total of 58 games across all competitions.

Pedro Neto's Wolves statistics Appearances 135 Goals 14 Assists 24

He wasn't available enough, there's no sugarcoating it. With that said, whenever he did get onto the pitch, he quickly became one of Wolves' most important players. Just last season, he was influential as they exceeded expectations, with nine assists and two goals in the Premier League. If he can stay healthy, Chelsea may have a gem on their hands.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and accurate as of 21/08/2024