Jamie Carragher has named his picks for the best goalkeeper, defender, midfielder, winger and striker in the world right now with some interesting results. He also revealed who he thought was the best player of all-time in those same positions. The former Liverpool man had an impressive playing career and is regarded as one of the best defenders in the history of the Premier League.

While he never got his hands on a league title, he did win the Champions League trophy on one occasion with the Reds and spent his entire career at Anfield. Now working as a pundit, Carragher is comfortable discussing the current generation of footballers on a regular basis and has now revealed who he thinks are the best players in the world across a variety of positions.

Carragher's Current Best Players

He included several Premier League figures

In a video with The Overlap, Carragher was asked to name the best goalkeeper, defender, midfielder, winger and striker in the world today. He wasted no time either and while many might have expected him to pick Liverpool man Alisson in goal, he actually went with Real Madrid's Thibaut Courtois.

He did choose someone from his former club next, though, as he revealed he thought Virgil van Dijk was the best defender in the world right now. Moving onto midfield and he stuck with the Premier League and picked Rodri, crediting his recent Ballon d'Or success. Interestingly, he chose the man many think should have beaten him to the award next when he named Vinicius Jr as the best winger on the planet today.

Finally, and to the surprise of probably no one, he picked Erling Haaland as the best striker in the world. The Manchester City man has been in blistering form over the last couple of seasons, so there won't be many arguments with this pick. His list of the all-time best players was a little more surprising, however.

Carragher's All-Time Best Players

He didn't include Lionel Messi

While there won't be many who disagree with the majority of Carragher's picks for his current list of best players, there will almost certainly be many who disagree with some of the choices he made for his all-time best players. Starting in goal, he named former Everton goalkeeper, Neville Southall.

For his defender, he picked Franco Baresi. It's not a name too many current fans will have expected, but the Italian spent 20 years with AC Milan and played well over 700 games for the Serie A giants. Moving onto midfield, he picked his former teammate Steven Gerrard. The two accomplished some great things together. It's no surprise to see how highly he rates him.

After contemplating his decision for a while, he named Cristiano Ronaldo as the greatest winger ever and then was torn between Ronaldo and Marco van Basten for the best striker in the history of football before ultimately going with the latter. It's a solid list of icons, but the absence of Lionel Messi is a surprising one.