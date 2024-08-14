Highlights Man City are backed to win the Premier League again, based on their recent dominance.

With the new Premier League campaign just a matter of days away, we are well and truly in prediction season. Every man and his dog seem to have an opinion on who will win the division, which teams won't make the top four, etc, etc. Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher, Ian Wright, Jill Scott and Roy Keane are the latest to have had their say on similar matters.

Indeed, while speaking in the most recent episode of The Overlap, the pundits decided to come together and agree upon their top four, as well as their player of the season, biggest shock, top goalscorer and biggest shock. However, with so many big personalities in the room, they unsurprisingly struggled to reach a consensus.

The Overlap's Top Four

Man United the surprise pick

It was pretty easy for the four to agree that Manchester City and Arsenal would both make the top four, with Pep Guardiola's men backed as the likely winners. This comes as no surprise, seeing as they have won the competition on the last four occasions.

The Gunners coming at least second, having done so in the two prior campaigns, was also agreed upon with little discussion. However, there was more debate over the next two slots.

Scott mooted Manchester United to get in there somewhere, and former Red Devil icons Neville and Keane were quick to agree with her, despite Erik ten Hag's men coming eighth last season (the worst finish in the Premier League era). Neville then claimed:

"Liverpool [for top four], I'm not sure."

This sparked a response from Carragher, who seemed confused that Man United would be tipped to make the top four, but not Liverpool. Both he and Wright felt that the Reds would make it but with the others unsure, Tottenham were then mooted as an alternative by Neville.

Aston Villa were another shout, having claimed fourth-spot last season. But eventually, it was decided upon, sort of, that Liverpool would get the nod.

Predicted Premier League Top Four 1st Manchester City 2nd Arsenal 3rd/4th Manchester United 3rd/4th Liverpool Possible 4th Tottenham/Aston Villa

Player of the Season and Top Scorer

Martin Odegaard and Erling Haaland

Surprisingly, Wright began the discussion by bringing up new Chelsea signing Pedro Neto. This was quickly shot down by Keane, who said:

"He's always injured. F***sake, he's like [Luke] Shaw. He'll add to the chaos, he is going to add to the chaos. He'll run everywhere and then spend six months on the treatment table, [with a] hamstring injury."

Wright took the comments on board and quickly changed his opinion, mooting Martin Odegaard instead, saying: "If Arsenal do want I want them to [win the league], I'll go with Odegaard."

This claim got approval from both Neville and Keane. With three votes to the Arsenal man, Jill Scott then boldly predicted Oscar Bobb at Man City.

She backed him to get the minutes under Guardiola after impressing in the Community Shield, in which he assisted Bernardo Silva's later equaliser. The Portuguese was also given a shout from Scott, as well as last season's winner Phil Foden. Both Bukayo Saka and William Saliba were mentioned as other players who might claim the award.

When it came to naming the top scorer, there could only be one answer. Erling Haaland had claimed the Golden Boot in each of his first two seasons in England and he is the overwhelming favourite to make that a hat-trick in 2024/25.

Biggest Shock

Pep leaving, Arsenal winning league

In terms of calling the biggest shock, the group were the most divided. Wright had a positive shout for West Ham, suggesting they could get to Europe. Scott said she had a hunch that Liverpool will win the FA Cup, although admitted it might not count as a 'surprise'.

Carragher asked whether it would be a shock to see Ten Hag last until Christmas, which seemed to annoy Neville. The ex-Man United man then outrageously claimed Liverpool won't make the top six. Keane half-agreed, claiming that the Reds might miss out on the top four if they can't make some new signings in the next few weeks.

Finally, they settled up on the idea that the biggest shock would be that Man City don't win the league, with Arsenal claiming top spot, and then Guardiola deciding to call it a day in Manchester to become the England manager.