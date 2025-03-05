The Road to Munich has continued with a handful of Champions League Round of 16 ties being played – and CBS Sports’ Jamie Carragher, Micah Richards and Peter Schmeichel have all predicted who will win this season’s showpiece tournament.

Arsenal stormed to a 7–1 win over PSV Eindhoven, Real Madrid conquered their neighbours Atletico Madrid in a 2–1 victory, Borussia Dortmund were held to a 1–1 draw with surprise package Lille and Unai Emery’s Aston Villa, on away turf, beat Club Brugge.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Arsenal's 7-1 demolition of PSV is their biggest away win in the club's European Cup and Champions League history.

Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain, Benfica, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Bayer Leverkusen, Inter Milan and Feyenoord are also set to kick-start their knockout round encounters on Wednesday evening as they all, hopefully, take one step closer.

CBS Panel Predict 24/25 Champions League Results

Carragher and Richards agreed on the winner, Schmeichel didn't