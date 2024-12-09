Jamie Carragher has ranked Liverpool trio Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold in terms of importance for the club and the defender-turned-pundit’s response has caused a stir among the Anfield faithful.

Arne Slot, during his maiden season at the Anfield helm after replacing Jurgen Klopp in the summer, has the Reds firing on all cylinders at the top of the Premier League table. They are ahead of second-placed Chelsea by four points with a game in hand.

On the Champions League front, the ex-Feyenoord chief is yet to drop points, having earned 15 points from his five outings thus far, and they sit at the summit of the standings ahead of Inter Milan and Barcelona.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Liverpool have the best defensive record in the English top flight this season, having conceded 18 goals in 14 outings.

In doing so, there has been a huge reliance on the likes of the aforementioned triumvirate, who all see their current Anfield contracts come to an end this summer – but who does Carragher, who played 737 times in the fabled strip of Liverpool, think is the most important to the Dutchman?

When quizzed by Gary Neville on The Overlap US podcast, the ex-central defender opted for Van Dijk, who has reportedly turned down a contract extension from his current employers, as the most important of the three.

“The first player would be Virgil van Dijk. I think this guy is way above any centre-back I’ve seen in the Premier League era. You see the way he played against [Erling] Haaland and [Kylian] Mbappe, the two best attacking players now in world football.

“Football at the top level is actually too easy for Virgil van Dijk and the mistakes he makes are actually just through complacency,” the 46-year-old said. “So, for me, Virgil van Dijk.”

Close

Carragher then chose Alexander-Arnold ahead of Salah, citing the former’s age. He suggested that whoever captures the signature of the 26-year-old, regarded as one of the best defenders in world football, will have him at their disposal for the remainder of his career.

“The next one would be Trent Alexander-Arnold and the only reason I’m saying that is because of his age and I think, obviously, if you sign Trent now, you’ve got him for the rest of his career.

He continued: “And Mo [Salah] would be third just for the fact that I’d probably pick Van Dijk over Mo but he’s obviously a lot older. But, of course, we’d massively miss all three but that’s the order I’d sort of see [in terms] of importance.”

As mentioned, Carragher's answer has riled up supporters of an Anfield persuasion. One claimed: "Horrendous ranking. Without Trent the team is exactly the same. Without Salah, they don't score hardly any goals.", while another said: "Trent isn't even the best right back at the club, never mind the league. Without Salah we wouldn't be first making this look easy. He is irreplaceable. So is Virg. Trent is very replaceable. If he wasn't Scouse, we wouldn't be having this argument."