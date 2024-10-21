Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher stated that he saw something unusual about Reds boss Arne Slot in Sunday afternoon's win over Chelsea - stating that it was Dutchman's first game in which he felt the big Anfield atmosphere against a fellow Premier League giant, leading to him getting emotional towards the end of the game.

The Reds have only played Brentford, Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth at home in the league, alongside West Ham United travelling up to Anfield in the League Cup and Bologna making the trip over from Italy in the Champions League. None of those games, you would argue, are notably big ties - but Chelsea's visit certainly was the biggest game that Slot had played in to date.

Slot 'Showed Elements' of Jurgen Klopp in Chelsea Win

The Liverpool gaffer was vocally proficient for the Reds

Whilst the Reds generally had the better chances and controlled the flow of the game, they weren't home and hosed and the game certainly wasn't a walk in the park, with the Blues pushing until the final few minutes to secure an equaliser.

Arne Slot's Liverpool statistics - managerial record by competition Competition Games (W-D-L) Goals scored / Goals conceded Premier League 8 (7-0-1) 15-3 League Cup 1 (1-0-0) 5-1 Champions League 2 (2-0-0) 5-1 Total 11 (10-0-1) 25-5

And when Darwin Nunez was penalised for a foul that looked like a shoulder-to-shoulder challenge with Chelsea man Renato Veiga, Slot became animated for what seemed like the first time in his Liverpool stint.

Carragher noticed this on Sky Sports' coverage of the game, and stated that whilst the former Feyenoord boss wasn't as 'emotional' as Jurgen Klopp, he certainly showed his vulnerable side.

Carragher said, via TBR Football:

“[Arne] Slot is not as emotional as Klopp, but he got wrapped up in the game today. “It was the first Anfield atmosphere he’s been involved in. When Liverpool were under the cosh, you could see his reaction when Darwin Nunez got a foul given against him, you could see he showed elements of Jurgen Klopp – but he is a different manager. “I think what the supporters are enjoying is that he is being himself. He is not trying to play up to being someone else.”

Liverpool fans will be over the moon with Slot's tenure so far. Seven wins from eight in the Premier League has only been marred by the loss to Forest, but their title charge does seem to be going extremely well - especially with only three goals conceded so far this season in the top-flight.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 21-10-24.