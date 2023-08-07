Jamie Carragher has taken to Twitter to show his disappointment in Liverpool's approach to sign Romeo Lavia from Southampton.

The former Liverpool defender questioned the drawn out nature of the club's pursuit of the Belgian midfielder, with the position being in dire need of reinforcements.

Sales of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho to Al Ettifaq and Al Ittihad respectively, raised funds in the region of £52 million to be spent on a new defensive midfielder.

Or that is what people assumed from the outside perspective with the senior midfielders playing big parts in the 2022/23 season, therefore surely needing replaced swiftly.

Paul Joyce of the Times has revealed that a third bid - said to be for £45 million including add-ons - has been knocked back by the Saints as they hold out for their £50 million valuation of the player.

The baffling part about this latest offer is the fact there has been no great improvement from either of the previous two bids meaning Liverpool were unlikely to be shocked at the response received.

Jamie Carragher is not happy with Liverpool's transfer approach

While he is a TV pundit, Carragher is also a well-known Liverpool fan having played for the reds for 17 years, and retiring as a one-club man.

This leads to the occasional view of simply a fan rather than a TV personality, and that is exactly what was given after the news of the rejected bid was released.

The 45-year-old tweeted: "This is embarrassing. Liverpool for years now have got deals done quickly with no fuss."

Case studies on this can be seen with the swift nature the club wrapped up deals for Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai earlier in the summer.

He continued to say: "If you don't think he's worth £50m move on, if you really want him - pay it."

With the season fast approaching, it is easy to see why Carragher is getting slightly frustrated at how slow things are moving.

There are a lack of highly rated defensive midfielders available on the transfer market this summer, but the Sky Sports pundit was able to put a name forward as he said: "Also not sure why LFC aren't in for Caicedo, yes it's a lot of money, but Liverpool got big money for JH/FAB."

The Brighton midfielder is highly sought after with Chelsea currently believed to be his most likely destination should he make a move.

Do Liverpool need more midfield recruitments?

During pre-season, Jurgen Klopp has been experimenting with his midfield due to a lack of a senior defensive minded player to fill the void left by Fabinho.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Curtis Jones have been the players to take the role on so far, with both looking comfortable on the ball, but miles off the physicality and defensive work the Brazilian got through.

Henderson's sale is less noteworthy due to Mac Allister and Szoboszlai being brought in to limit his minutes in the first place.

This is why the focus has been Lavia - a player that can do the same job as Fabinho - rather than another box-to-box player.

Big decisions need to be made with only six days to go until the reds head to Stamford Bridge in their Premier League curtain raiser.