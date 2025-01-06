Jamie Carragher and Daniel Sturridge engaged in a heated conversation about Trent Alexander-Arnold following Liverpool's 2-2 draw with Manchester United on Sunday and it all got very tense. The two sides met in a Premier League clash at Anfield, but couldn't be separated after 90 minutes. Heading into the contest, it was largely expected that the Reds would thrash Ruben Amorim's side. The two clubs were in very different levels of form, with the former dominating at the top of the table, while the Red Devils were struggling in 14th.

Despite this, the match was much closer than anticipated. Lisandro Martinez gave United the lead, before Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah turned things around to put Liverpool in front. Amad Diallo then secured a split of the points with a strike in the 80th minute. One major talking point coming out of the game was Trent Alexander-Arnold's struggles. The right-back has had a solid season, but was well off the pace against Amorim's men.

Having been linked with a move to Real Madrid recently, Alexander-Arnold's time at Anfield may be nearing its end and Carragher wasn't happy that reports of a bid from Los Blancos made the news shortly before Liverpool's game with United. He then got into things with Sturridge.

Carragher Accused Sturridge of Waffling

Things got tense

In the Sky Sports studio following the match, Carragher claimed that the most important thing for Liverpool was winning the Premier League and he was disappointed that Alexander-Arnold's situation with Madrid was a focal point heading into a match against United. Sturridge then responded by telling the former defender that he had an issue with the full-back's potential departure before the Spanish club came into the equation. Carragher hit back by asking what the former Liverpool forward thought the problem was then. After Sturridge beat around the bush a little, saying: "The problem was how things are going, you know we're hearing rumours, the contracts and the this and the that."

Carragher then cut him off and issued a brutal response. He said:

"Daniel, tell me what the problem was. That was just waffle."

The former Chelsea forward then bit back and told Carragher that he couldn't stay on the fence and had to decide whether he'd rather lose Alexander-Arnold for money now or for free in the summer. The ex-defender then admitted he doesn't have a problem with the Englishman leaving in the summer, but was disappointed with the distractions that these links to Madrid could cause at Liverpool now in the middle of a title charge. Check out the exchange which started at around 6:25 of the video below:

Whether Alexander-Arnold leaves Liverpool in the near future for Madrid remains to be seen, but the Reds are currently six points clear at the top of the table and will want to avoid any distractions as they chase down their second ever Premier League title and their first under Arne Slot following his arrival last summer.