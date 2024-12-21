Jamie Carragher has urged Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes to swoop for Bournemouth defender Milos Kerkez to help Andy Robertson in the left-back position.

The Reds are firing on all cylinders heading into the January transfer window, with Arne Slot getting the best of the majority of the squad he inherited from Jurgen Klopp. The left-back position is one area that arguably could be improved with question marks over Andy Robertson.

Robertson was sent off in his side's 2-2 draw against Fulham (December 14). Slot's other left-back option, Konstantinos Tsimikas, has been sidelined with an ankle injury, meaning Slot has had to shuffle the pack at the back.

The Merseysiders barely did any business in the summer, which means there are funds available for the league leaders to strengthen at left-back.

Carragher: Liverpool should pursue Kerkez who Hughes 'likes'

The Bournemouth star is in form

Carragher is a fan of Kerkez and previously hailed the Hungarian 'superb' after watching him grow in the Premier League. Speaking to Sky Sports he's explained where his former club's priorities should lie in January:

"Left back is definitely an area Liverpool should be looking to strengthen in January. Andy Robertson needs help, he's a Liverpool legend, he's won the lot, but the amount of games he's played, playing in a Jurgen Klopp team, constantly just running up and down that wing for five or six years. He needs a little bit of help in that position."

Kerkez, 21, has emerged as a potential long-term replacement for Robertson amid an impressive spell at Bournemouth. Carragher advised Hughes to use his previous sporting director role at the Vitality to pursue the full-back:

"Obviously Richard Hughes must know that player (Milos Kerkez) really well and really likes him. I'm sure he'll know his contract situation seeing as he probably did the contract for him. Liverpool didn't do too much business in the summer but that's an area that they have to rectify in January rather than wait until the summer."

Milos Kerkez Statistics 2024-25 Appearances Goals Assists Big Chances Created Key Passes Ground Duels Won Tackles Per Game 16 1 2 4 1.1 3.0 (65%) 1.4

Kerkez joined Bournemouth from AZ Alkmaar in July 2023 for around £18 million, and he nailed down the left-back berth at the Vitality. He's calm on the ball, clever going forward and boasts a pace that has given the opposition problems this season.

Liverpool might face competition for Kerkez as arch-rivals Manchester United are also weighing up a move. Hughes' connection to the Cherries may pay dividends in the race for the 21-cap Hungary international.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 21/12/2024.