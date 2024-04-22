Highlights Liverpool could install Roberto De Zerbi as their new boss, according to Jamie Carragher.

A move for Ruben Amorim appears to have collapsed, and now West Ham are making a big move for him, according to David Ornstein.

Carragher backs Ornstein's judgement and says old links to new Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes could see De Zerbi move to Anfield.

Jamie Carragher has delivered a bombshell in this summer’s impending managerial merry-go-round by stating that Liverpool could be making a move for Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi - with new sporting director Richard Hughes wanting the Italian at Bournemouth.

Jurgen Klopp’s decision to depart Liverpool at the end of the season after a successful nine years at Anfield has made shockwaves in football, but it has also opened up a managerial merry-go-round for bosses. Ruben Amorim was initially said to be the favourite to take the Anfield reins, but that is a move that has gone quite recently - and with David Ornstein claiming that West Ham making a move for the Portuguese gaffer, it appears Liverpool are taking other avenues. And Carragher has suggested that De Zerbi might be the favourite if Richard Hughes decides to go with his old guns.

Carragher: De Zerbi "Must Be The Favourite"

Liverpool's managerial search is set to drag on for a while longer

Posting on X (formerly known as Twitter), Carragher backed Ornstein’s judgement by stating that he ‘doesn’t get much wrong’ - before posting his knowledge on Hughes moving for De Zerbi, who has been described as 'world-class' by former Liverpool player Adam Lallana, for a second time in his career. Carragher posted: