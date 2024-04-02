Highlights The Kansas City Chiefs are signing QB Carson Wentz, which will be the veteran's fifth different stop in the NFL.

Wentz is being replaced by the Los Angeles Rams, who signed Jimmy Garoppolo as Matthew Stafford's backup for 2024.

Mahomes has only missed two games in his career due to injury, though Wentz still provides valuable insurance at the game's most important position.

The Kansas City Chiefs are fresh off their third Super Bowl title in five years, and they're in the midst of an active offseason as they try to keep their championship-winning core together.

Earlier in the spring, the team agreed to a blockbuster extension with defensive tackle Chris Jones, which subsequently led to their trade of cornerback L'Jarius Sneed. They've also added talent elsewhere in free agency, including receiver Marquise Brown.

Now, per Bleacher Report's Jordan Schultz, the team is making a quiet, yet important, move to finalize its roster: quarterback Carson Wentz will be joining Kansas City to be the primary backup to Patrick Mahomes.

It may not be the most glamorous position on the roster, but QB2 is a vital piece to have in place for any contender. The New York Jets proved as much last season, and Wentz himself owes his Super Bowl ring to his backup quarterback, Nick Foles, from their time with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Wentz Proved Backup Bonafides With Rams in 2023

Mahomes has missed just four games in his seven-year career

Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Back in 2017, Wentz finished third in MVP voting after a terrific start to the regular season in which he and the Eagles had established themselves as the NFC's premier contender. However, he tore his ACL in Week 14, and Nick Foles was forced into action to try and salvage Philadelphia's season.

From there, as they say, the rest is history. Foles proceeded to go on one of the most incredible postseason runs in recent memory, eventually toppling Tom Brady and the New England Patriots on his path to becoming one of the most unlikely Super Bowl MVPs of all time.

Wentz would eventually get an extension with the Eagles, but he never fully regained his Pro Bowl form after the team drafted Jalen Hurts in the second round in 2020. He's spent time with the Indianapolis Colts, Washington Commanders, and Los Angeles Rams since being traded away from Philly, but after flaming out as a starter with the Colts and Commanders, he's been relegated to back up duty ever since.

Wentz's career trajectory may not have the most positive outlook, but he's at least improved his standing since last year. After going unsigned until mid-November in 2023, he now has a gig as the understudy to the league's foremost dominant signal caller locked in to start April.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Patrick Mahomes has started 96 of a possible 100 games in his career (not including his rookie season when he was QB2 to Alex Smith). Of those four missed games, only two have been due to injury (in 2019).

For their part, the Rams signed former Las Vegas Raiders' QB Jimmy Garoppolo to a one-year deal. Garoppolo will serve as Matthew Stafford's backup in Sean McVay's offense for the 2024 season after a ghastly performance as the Raiders' starter in 2023.

Wentz will replace Blaine Gabbert as Mahomes' primary backup in 2024, though if recent trends are anything to go by, he shouldn't expect to play until Week 18 while the Chiefs rest their starters with a playoff seed locked up.

For what its worth, Wentz filled that exact same role for the Rams last season and played well, throwing for 163 yards and two touchdowns on a 70.8% completion rate in a Week 18 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

With their backup QB now in place, the Chiefs will turn their attention to the 2024 NFL Draft, which begins on April 25 and runs through April 27. The Chiefs have the 32nd overall selection after winning Super Bowl 58.

Source: Jordan Schultz

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise. All salary cap info via Spotrac.