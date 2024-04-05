Highlights Carson Wentz is joining the Kansas City Chiefs as the backup QB to Patrick Mahomes, filling the gap left by Blaine Gabbert.

Wentz's decision was influenced by Nick Foles' positive comments about playing for Andy Reid and the Chiefs.

Kansas City is looking to maintain its winning culture after heading to the Super Bowl four times in five years.

The Kansas City Chiefs are fresh off their third Super Bowl title in five years, and they're in the midst of an active offseason as they try to keep their championship-winning core together.

In early April, the team signed quarterback Carson Wentz to be the primary backup to Patrick Mahomes, filling a role that was held by Blaine Gabbert in 2023. Wentz played for the Los Angeles Rams towards the end of last season, signing in mid-November as the QB2 behind Matthew Stafford.

According to Wentz himself (via Adam Teicher of ESPN), he entertained the prospect of playing for Andy Reid in Kansas City years ago, after Nick Foles spoke highly of the organization:

I remember all the good things he [Foles] had to say about his time here. He absolutely loved it. He loved working with those guys, and those things he said to me back then definitely still rang true in my head as I was making this decision.

Of course, Foles was Wentz's backup during their time with the Philadelphia Eagles. After Wentz tore his ACL in Week 14 of the 2017 season, Foles proceeded to go on one of the most incredible postseason runs in recent memory, eventually toppling Tom Brady and the New England Patriots on his path to becoming one of the most unlikely Super Bowl MVPs of all time.

Now, he's responsible for Kansas City securing their backup signal caller for the 2024 season.

Related Report: Carson Wentz Joining Chiefs To Back Up Patrick Mahomes The former Eagle will play for his fifth NFL team in 2024 after signing with Kansas City on April 1.

Wentz: "Why I'm Here Today Is Just the Winning Culture"

Kansas City has been the AFC's Super Bowl Representative 4 Times in 5 Years

Wentz and Foles played together from 2017-2018 in Philadelphia, though that was Foles' second stint with the Eagles. In between, he played for the (then St. Louis) Rams and Chiefs. Clearly, his time with the latter franchise reinvigorated his career, as his playoff heroics occurred in his first season after leaving K.C.

Wentz spoke of Foles' improvement and career resurgence as factors in his free agency decision, which he attributed to the organization's stability.

I just remember all the positive things he said about the organization, coaches. ... Those things were definitely a factor and gave me a little more peace and comfort in knowing what I was getting into.

Wentz also credited the passionate fanbase and "winning culture" the Chiefs have established as reasons for his desire to play in Kansas City. Of course, having the opportunity to play behind Mahomes, the undisputed best quarterback in football, didn't hurt matters.

Wentz has spent time with the Indianapolis Colts, Washington Commanders, and Los Angeles Rams since being traded away from the Eagles during the 2021 offseason. Since flaming out as a starter with the Colts and Commanders, he's now taken consecutive backup QB jobs with the Rams and Chiefs.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Carson Wentz, Drew Brees, and Aaron Rodgers are the only quarterbacks in NFL history with three straight seasons of at least 20 TD passes and seven or fewer interceptions. Wentz was the first to do it, from 2017 through 2019.

Foles last played in 2022 with the Colts, when he started two games and threw for 224 yards and four interceptions (zero touchdowns). He hasn't officially retired, though it's likely the 35-year-old has played his last NFL snap.

Though Wentz probably won't see much action as Mahomes and company attempt to go for the first three-peat in the Super Bowl era, Chiefs fans can thank Foles for helping to lock down their QB room for 2024.

Source: Adam Teicher

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise. All salary cap info via Spotrac.