Wentz stated in a new interview that he will do whatever it takes to help Mahomes and the Chiefs complete a three-peat this upcoming season.

Despite a career with ups and downs, Wentz's talent and experience make him a valuable addition to the Chiefs' quarterback room.

The Kansas City Chiefs are fresh off their third Super Bowl title in five years, and they're in the midst of an active offseason as they try to keep their championship-winning core together.

In early April, the team signed quarterback Carson Wentz to be the primary backup to Patrick Mahomes, filling a role that was held by Blaine Gabbert in 2023. Wentz played for the Los Angeles Rams towards the end of last season, signing in mid-November as the QB2 behind Matthew Stafford.

Speaking with Adam Teicher of ESPN, Wentz admitted that, while the preparation for a backup role is different from his time as a starter, he's ready to do whatever it takes to help Mahomes and the Chiefs:

"Pat [Mahomes] and I already have a great relationship and that'll keep growing, and I'll keep finding ways I can help. I'll find a way to help him whatever way I can, whether that's off the field, on the field, whatever.''

It may not be the most glamorous position on the roster, but QB2 is a vital piece to have in place for any contender. The New York Jets proved as much last season, and Wentz himself owes his Super Bowl ring to his backup quarterback, Nick Foles, from their time with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Wentz Capable of Being Best QB2 in NFL

The QB performed admirably with the Rams in a limited backup stint in 2023

Back in 2017, Wentz finished third in MVP voting after a terrific start to the regular season in which he and the Eagles had established themselves as the NFC's premier contender. However, he tore his ACL in Week 14, and Nick Foles was forced into action to try and salvage Philadelphia's season.

From there, as they say, the rest is history. Foles proceeded to go on one of the most incredible postseason runs in recent memory, eventually toppling Tom Brady and the New England Patriots on his path to becoming one of the most unlikely Super Bowl MVPs of all time.

Wentz would eventually get an extension with the Eagles, but he never fully regained his Pro Bowl form after the team drafted Jalen Hurts in the second round in 2020. He's spent time with the Indianapolis Colts, Washington Commanders, and Los Angeles Rams since being traded away from Philly, but after flaming out as a starter with the Colts and Commanders, he's been relegated to back up duty ever since.

Wentz's career trajectory may not have the rosiest outlook, but he's at least improved his standing since last year. After going unsigned until mid-November in 2023, he now has a gig as the understudy to the league's most dominant signal caller locked in before training camp.

Mahomes had nothing but praise for Wentz's professionalism as the latter transitions full-time to the backup QB role, saying that the former Eagles QB still possesses the talent that once made him one of the best young signal callers in the NFL:

"It's been great [having Wentz in the QB room], honestly. You see why he was on pace to win the MVP [in 2017]. The guy can make every throw. He's very smart, intelligent, asks a lot of great questions, and he's been in similar offenses before, so it's easy for him to pick it up."

Wentz will replace Blaine Gabbert as Mahomes' primary backup in 2024, though if recent trends are anything to go by, he shouldn't expect to play until Week 18 while the Chiefs rest their starters with a playoff seed locked up.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Patrick Mahomes has started 96 of a possible 100 games in his career (not including his rookie season when he was QB2 to Alex Smith). Of those four missed games, only two have been due to injury (in 2019).

For what its worth, Wentz filled that exact same role for the Rams last season and played well, throwing for 163 yards and two touchdowns on a 70.8% completion rate in a Week 18 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

If he can provide the same steadying presence that Gabbert, Matt Moore, and Chad Henne have behind Mahomes in the past, the Chiefs should once again boast one of the best quarterback rooms in all of football in 2024.

