Carson Wentz might need to have a serious think about his future in the NFL following his release by the Washington Commanders, Tim Hasselbeck has claimed.

Quarterback Carson Wentz can arguably go down as the most unfortunate ‘nearly men’ in NFL history. He started off reasonably well on the professional level with the Philadelphia Eagles, going 7-9 in his first year in 2017, before turning around and playing well enough in his second to earn some MVP consideration as he made the Eagles a true force in the league and contenders for the Vince Lombardi Trophy before suffering an ACL injury that ruled him out as the Eagles went on to win the Super Bowl with backup QB Nick Foles.

But in the years since then, it has just been one disaster after another for Wentz in his NFL career. His numbers slowly decreased in Philadelphia, going from completing 69.6% of his passes in 2018 to just 57.4% in 2020 and leading the league in interceptions with 15.

He was traded away to the Indianapolis Colts and despite doing well for most of the season, a poor run down the stretch meant that they lost a spot in the playoffs, and Wentz lost his place on the team as they shifted him to the Washington Commanders where it turns out third time wasn’t the charm as yet another poor season resulted in him being cut by the team on Monday.

What next for Carson Wentz?

That cut might end up being the last that Wentz gets a starting quarterback in the National Football League, and possibly even as a quarterback full stop, according to ESPN’s Tim Hasselbeck. Speaking on Get Up, he claimed that not only is he ‘done’ as a starter, but that Wentz needs to work out whether or not he even wants to carry on playing the sport anymore.

Given his track record when it comes to injuries, and his declining play since his very early peak (and you can probably link the two together), it seems as though his days as a starter are most certainly over, but it does seem a little bit harsh to hint that his career might be over the way Hasselbeck has done.

There were a few games this year when Wentz posted quarterback ratings above 100, so he does still have something in the tank when he has to, so there will probably be some team out there that will be willing to take him on board as a backup. It might be that he will have to accept a massive pay cut in order to continue his career, but it’s hard to see how some team won’t have picked him up in some format by the time the start of the 2023 season comes around.