Footage captured from El Clasico shows Real Madrid's Dani Carvajal and Barcelona reserve keeper Arnau Tenas squaring up to each other at full-time.

Barcelona beat their arch-rivals 2-1 at the Camp Nou, courtesy of a stoppage-time winner from Ivory Coast international Franck Kessie.

Xavi's side had found themselves 1-0 down early on, after Ronald Araujo scored a bizarre own-goal – only for Sergi Roberto to equalise shortly before half-time.

With the match heading towards a stalemate, Kessie latched onto a cross from Alejandro Balde to send the Catalonian crowd into raptures.

The win means Barcelona are now 12 points clear of Madrid at the top of La Liga and a first league title since 2019 surely beckons.

However, while Barcelona's players were quick to celebrate at the end of the game, tensions soon boiled over when things between Tenas and Carvajal got heated.

Tenas forced to be restrained by Barcelona teammates

A video captured by a supporter inside the stadium shows the pair exchanging a few brief words, before quickly squaring up to one another.

It's unclear whether Carvajal grabbed Tenas by the throat or not, but whatever the case, Tenas was furious with the Spanish defender and had to be restrained by his own teammates.

As the 21-year-old attempted to confront Carvajal once more, he even knocked over Aruajo, who was trying his best to diffuse the situation.

Check out the incident below:

VIDEO: Arnau Tenas and Dani Carvajal square up to one another after El Clasico

Barcelona win third El Clasico on the bounce

Victory at the Camp Nou was Barcelona's third win against Madrid in a row, and their second this month.

Madrid are the defending European champions and were the favourites to retain their La Liga crown this term. Yet, Barcelona's huge spending spree in the summer has paid dividends with Xavi's first silverware as manager within touching distance.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Xavi stressed that the league title was not fully wrapped up but that he was delighted with the result.

"It's not definitive but it's a very important step," he said.

"Twelve points clear at the top of La Liga, we are having an extraordinary league campaign. I am very happy for that and proud to watch the team play."