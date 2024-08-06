Highlights Fabio Carvalho open to Southampton move, wants to play under Russell Martin.

Saints had £15million bid rejected by Liverpool, keen on improving attacking options.

Carvalho attracted big interest after Reds made clear he could be sold for a "considerable fee."

Liverpool forward Fabio Carvalho is open to a move to Southampton as he wants to play under Russell Martin, according to Adam Blackmore.

The Saints have had a £15million bid rejected by the Anfield club for the 21-year-old forward, as they look to bolster their attacking options before the new Premier League season starts in less than two weeks.

Carvalho has featured regularly for Arne Slot in pre-season, scoring goals against both Arsenal and Manchester United, but his time on Merseyside could be coming to an end with Southampton keen to get some business done this week.

Southampton Want to Sign Fabio Carvalho

Carvalho wants to play under Martin

Carvalho has begun attracting big interest this summer after it was made clear that the Reds would be open to selling him for a "considerable fee", with another loan move not under consideration.

The former Fulham star, who has been described as an "amazing talent" by Jurgen Klopp, spent the 2023/24 season on loan at RB Leipzig before it was cut short in January and he went to Hull to aid their push for promotion.

That form in the Championship has seen the Saints take a liking to him, and it seems as though their interest has now turned his head too to as BBC Sport journalist Adam Blackmore revealed on BBC Sounds that the player "wants to play under Russell Martin".

"There's lots to be done [in the transfer window] and I don't know if it will go down to the wire. But I do know they want to get a couple of things done in the next week and we'll see what happens, but just moving a few on would help because it will give the Saints more strength and money. Simple as that. "They're not going to spend endlessly, they need a budget. If you can get Onuachu and Bella-Kotchap and Alcaraz out in the next week or two then great, you can attack the transfer window a bit better. "If you can get O'Riley done [before Newcastle], but is the Brighton thing a distraction to put pressure on Saints to go Celtic's way? We'll see. "Carvalho is an interesting one, I think he'd like to play for Russell Martin. One or the other is not bad, but both would be great."

Fabio Carvalho Championship Stats 2023/24 Games 20 Goals 9 Assists 2

Southampton have been busy in the market already this summer with Ben Brereton-Diaz and Flynn Downes the marquee signings of the window, as they look to ensure they don't head straight back down to the Championship.

Matt O'Riley Still a Southampton Target

Saints want business done this week

Another major target for the club this summer is Celtic star Matt O'Riley, who the club have seen a £14million bid rejected for earlier in the window.

Reports suggest that Brighton have now entered the race for the Denmark star, with Celtic holding out for around £25million to allow him to leave after his stunning form last season helped the Hoops to a league and cup double.

But with Southampton keen to get business done this week with both outgoings and incomings, they could yet return with a fresh move for him to get him into the squad before the season begins.

All stats courtesy of FBRef.