The 2024 NFL Draft is just days away, and reigning Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels remains the favorite to go second overall to the Washington Commanders.

Despite not testing at the NFL Combine or LSU Pro Day, Daniels appears to have done enough to secure a top selection in this upcoming draft. However, being an early first-round pick and being a good early first-round pick are two different things. Daniels may very well be the second player taken in this draft, but there are several factors that make him a riskier player.

Explaining the Appeal

Daniels' 2023 season has made him an intriguing prospect

It would be disingenuous to discuss Daniels’ flaws and concerns without first mentioning his strengths. After a tumultuous start to his collegiate career at Arizona State, Daniels transferred to LSU and transformed from a pedestrian FBS quarterback to the best player in college football.

Thanks to his rushing ability and deep-ball placement, Daniels led the most potent LSU offense since Joe Burrow and compiled 4,946 yards and 50 touchdowns with only four interceptions.

Jayden Daniels' College Stats Season Games Pass Yards TD INT Completion % 2019 12 2,943 17 2 60.7% 2020 4 701 5 1 58.3% 2021 13 2,380 10 10 65.4% 2022 14 2,913 17 3 68.6% 2023 12 3,812 40 4 72.2%

The most appealing aspect of Daniels’ game is his athleticism. He doesn’t move like any other quarterback in this class and is capable of turning any play into a big gain. Although he isn’t as jittery with his movements, Daniels is a slippery runner and does just enough to shake defenders. Once he gets in the open field, Daniels becomes a skill position player, as his speed and acceleration are top-notch.

In a college football landscape that has become infiltrated by RPOs and gimmicky concepts, it was refreshing to watch Daniels’ willingness to attack the defense vertically and execute at a high level when doing so. Daniels also showed solid pre- and post-snap processing, confirming that he’s much more than just an athlete.

Reasons for Concern

Daniels' game is lacking in several key areas

After detailing Daniels’ strengths, it’s easy to see why the NFL is high on him; he’s coming off the best season of his career and has a bevy of NFL traits. Unfortunately, scouting comes down to more than what a player does well. Any proper analysis always requires a thorough assessment of the player’s limitations and weaknesses.

Daniels’ biggest concern may be his pocket presence. At LSU, Daniels took many unnecessary sacks and had the highest pressure-to-sack ratio of any quarterback projected to go in the first round. With the Tigers, Daniels generated so many explosive plays that the sacks weren’t as consequential. In the NFL, however, he won’t be able to put the offense behind the sticks as frequently.

Additionally, calling Daniels an accurate passer would be a bit of a generalization. He had some of the best deep ball placement in the country last season, but that didn’t always translate to the short and intermediate concepts. Daniels also has issues throwing with consistent anticipation, which could be more problematic at the next level.

An Underperforming Archetype

The players most similar to Daniels stylistically haven't been overly successful

These issues are worrisome but not necessarily devastating. Daniels isn’t the first quarterback who took too many sacks and had inconsistent anticipation to get first-round consideration. The bulk of the concerns regarding Daniels is how he plays the game.

Firstly, Daniels throws all caution to the wind when he runs. With a bigger frame, this might be admirable, but Daniels was listed at 6’4", 210 pounds at LSU. More importantly, he looks thin on tape.

This skinnier frame, coupled with a propensity for hard contact, has led to no shortage of viscous hits to Daniels. The ability to avoid unnecessary contact is paramount to staying healthy, and Daniels has yet to show it in his career. These health concerns make him a major gamble.

Furthermore, Daniels' playstyle may not be apt for the NFL. There are certain traits and play styles that translate better to the next level. It isn’t that Daniels doesn’t have NFL skills, but it’s how these skills manifest themselves that invoke worry.

How many successful quarterbacks today are built like or play like Daniels? The answer is probably zero. Even Lamar Jackson, who has been frequently mentioned when discussing Daniels, only shares superficial similarities with the LSU product.

Sure, they’re both uber-athletic, but that’s about it. Jackson has a substantially stronger arm, better contact avoidance, a more compact frame, and a better pocket presence. A much skinnier Jackson with a weaker arm that can’t avoid hits and has poor pocket presence isn’t really Jackson.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Jayden Daniels became the first Heisman Trophy recipient since Lamar Jackson in 2016 to win the award on a team with three or more losses on the season. Only 14 players all-time have accomplished such a feat.

As far as attributes go, Daniels is more akin to Justin Fields or Colin Kaepernick. Both of these players underscore the long-term issues of this archetype. Fields' inability to get rid of the football in a timely manner and handle pressure made it impossible for him to power a consistent passing attack, and the plethora of additional hits he took as a result has led to multiple injuries. Kaepernick enjoyed greater success than Fields, but ultimately strung together just one year of winning football.

Perhaps the best player who shares parallels with Daniels is Robert Griffin III. Before suffering a career-altering ACL tear in the playoffs, Griffin dazzled, winning Offensive Rookie of the Year. His athleticism forced defenses to account for the scramble, which only opened up more passing lanes. Like Daniels, Griffin was functionally accurate and highly efficient.

Maybe in a world where Griffin’s career isn't ruined by injuries, he serves as an example of how a high-sack, dual-threat quarterback can prosper. But that's not how things played out. Griffin was never the same upon his return from injury and continued to battle his own health for the remainder of his career.

There is a level of risk associated with every prospect, and the higher the risk, the harder it is to justify using a premium selection on that player. For Daniels’, the red flags are myriad. He’s a fifth-year player, who didn’t break out until his final collegiate season, when he had two first-round receivers and a great offensive line, has a rail-thin frame, and a play style that has fared poorly in the NFL.

Is it possible that Daniels has a successful professional career? Yes, but going off recent history, it’s hard to say that’s an overly probable outcome.

Drafting Daniels to be a franchise quarterback would be banking on him being an anomaly and defying conventional wisdom. In the second round or even late first, such a player could be good value, but for someone slated to go second overall, it feels like an irresponsible gamble.

