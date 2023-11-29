Highlights The list of 25 semifinalists includes 11 defensive players, but which ones have made the best case for Hall of Fame induction in 2024?

Each defensive player on the list has unique accomplishments and qualifications that make their case for induction into the Hall of Fame.

There are shoo-ins like Julius Peppers and Patrick Willis as well as guys living on a Hall of Fame hope and a prayer like Eric Allen and Darren Woodson.

The Hall of Fame announced its list of 25 modern-era semifinalists for the 2024 HOF class on November 28. Just making the cut as a semifinalist is an achievement in itself, but there's still a long way to go for players after that. The list will be trimmed down to 15 finalists, at which point they also add the four nominees from the Coach/Contributor Committee.

The 50-person Selection Committee will then cast their votes, the results of which will be announced at the NFL Honors awards night on February 8. The Committee will reduce the modern-era finalists from 15 to 10 and then to five during that meeting, at which point they'll vote yes or no on those five. To get in, players need 80 percent support or more, and they can only induct four to nine people total in any given class.

One of the toughest things about the Pro Football Hall of Fame when compared to similar institutions for other leagues is the sheer number of positions and players the selection committee has to deal with. The NFL is the only league with 22 starters on each team, and that leads to a lot of waiting in line for Hall of Fame induction.

That list of 25 semifinalists contained 11 players from the defensive side of the ball, all but one of whom had been a semi-finalist before. The impact of a defensive player is generally harder to quantify than their offensive counterparts, but there are still ways of going about it, and that's exactly what this list is all about. Here's the case for each of the 11 defensive semifinalists for the 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame class, in alphabetical order.

Related 10 most likely finalists for the 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame class by HOF Monitor score These are the Hall of Fame finalists with the best chance of getting a call to Canton next year.

Eric Allen - Safety (1988-2001)

Previous years as a HOF semi-finalist: 2021-2023

Drafted in the second round of the 1988 NFL draft by the Philadelphia Eagles, Eric Allen was an elite cover man for a decade. He had six different seasons where he recorded five or more interceptions, leading to six Pro Bowl nods, a First-Team All-Pro selection in his second year in 1989, and two more Second-Team All-Pro teams.

Allen has been eligible for over 15 years, which make his Hall of Fame prospects a lot darker than most of the other guys on this list. His 61.15 HOF Monitor score on Pro Football Reference isn't doing him any favors either, as the average for a Hall of Fame DB is 98. His eight interceptions returned for touchdowns, which place him tied for eighth all-time, would be the main reason to give him the nod after so many years of waiting.

Jared Allen, EDGE (2004-2015)

Previous years as a HOF semi-finalist: 2021-2023

Jared Allen has been on the cusp of Hall of Fame induction for a few years now. He was undoubtedly one of the most dominant pass rushers of his era, especially during his time with the Minnesota Vikings, recording eight seasons with 11+ sacks, which ranks tied for third all-time.

His seven-year stretch from 2007-2013 was one of the best of all-time, as he put up 101 sacks in 110 games during that span, meaning fans were treated to his awesome sack celebration in nearly every single game.

Allen was unstoppable in his prime, earning five Pro Bowls and four First-Team All-Pro selections while also leading the league in sacks twice (an NFL record), in 2007 and 2011, the latter of which saw him record 22.0 sacks, just a half sack from the single-season record. His 136.0 sacks rank 12th all-time, which should hearten him, because everyone above him who's eligible for the HOF is already in, apart from Julius Peppers, who is a fellow 2024 semi-finalist.

London Fletcher - Middle Linebacker (1998-2013)

Previous years as a HOF semi-finalist: 2023

London Fletcher's case is an interesting one. He holds the NFL record for most seasons with 100+ combined tackles, with 14, and is second all-time with 2,039 combined tackles, so he was a solid player for his whole career, though he didn't really start seeing recognition until the latter half of his career with the Washington Redskins. In fact, his first of four straight Pro Bowl selections came in 2009, when he was already 34 years old.

London Fletcher Career Stats Combined Tackles 2,039 Tackles For Loss 109 Sacks 39 Interceptions 23 Forced Fumbles 19

He never earned First-Team All-Pro recognition, but he did get a couple of Second-Team nods in his third- and second-to-last seasons in the league. Fletcher's lack of hardware is likely to hurt his HOF chances, but his case can be made with the fact that he may be the most versatile middle linebacker in NFL history: he is the only player ever to have recorded 2,000+ combined tackles, 100+ tackles for loss, 35+ sacks, 20+ interceptions, and 15+ forced fumbles.

Dwight Freeney - EDGE (2002-2017)

Previous years as a HOF semi-finalist: 2023

In just his second year of eligibility, iconic Indianapolis Colts defensive end Dwight Freeney seems poised for a bronze bust. His PFR HOF Monitor score of 86.55 places him in great company, as the only guys ahead of him that have not been inducted are J.J. Watt, who's not yet eligible, and Julius Peppers, who is also a semi-finalist this year in his first year of eligibility.

Stat Dwight Freeney All-Time Rank Sacks 125.5 18th Forced Fumbles 47 T-3rd Tackles For Loss 128 T-20th

Freeney led the league in sacks in 2004, with 16.0, and in forced fumbles in his rookie year in 2002, with a whopping nine. While the Colts teams he played on were known for their potent offenses, Freeney was always the one wreaking havoc for the less-publicized defensive unit. Using arguably the most prolific spin move in NFL pass rushing history, he was able to rack up 47 forced fumbles over the course of his career, tied for third-most all-time.

James Harrison - EDGE (2002-2017)

Previous years as a HOF semi-finalist: 2023

One of the latest bloomers in NFL history, James Harrison was cut twice and had a stint playing in NFL Europe before he finally latched on with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2004. He was mostly a special teams player until 2007, when he was unleashed upon the NFL by Mike Tomlin. He recorded 8.5 sacks and seven forced fumbles on his way to Pro Bowl and Second-Team All-Pro honors that year.

In 2008, when he was already 30, he recorded 16.0 sacks and forced seven fumbles, which led the league. Not only had he become a premier pass rusher, but he was also probably the hardest hitter in the league, and that performance was rewarded with Pro Bowl, First-Team All-Pro, and Defensive Player of the Year honors.

He even got three MVP votes that year as he helped lead the Steelers to a Super Bowl XLIII victory during which he completed arguably the greatest single play in NFL history when he returned an interception 99 yards at the stroke of half-time. Harrison had three more Pro Bowls and two more All-Pro nods over the next three seasons as he continued to be one of the most feared players in football.

His violent hits actually contributed to new rules that limited the head injuries that he was known to hand out. In terms of his HOF Monitor score, there is only one eligible player with a higher score that's not already in, which bodes well for him. Harrison's prime was short, but it was one of the most dominant in history, so his induction will depend on how much weight the voters give to longevity versus dominance.

Rodney Harrison - Safety (1994-2008)

Previous years as a HOF semi-finalist: 2021, 2023

One of the hardest-hitting safeties in the history of the game, Rodney Harrison was not someone opposing receivers wanted to see when they were running routes across the middle. He was highly-regarded around the league and won two Super Bowls with the New England Patriots, but he may have already missed the boat to the Hall of Fame.

He earned three All-Pro selections and just two Pro Bowls, which is not exactly Hall of Fame recognition. He has also been eligible for nearly 10 years and has only made it to the semi-finalist stage thrice including this year. Harrison's case will rely on nostalgia for the old violent, hard-hitting days of yore and his central role in leading the dominant Super Bowl-winning Patriots defenses of 2003 and 2004.

Related Michael Vick’s case for the Hall of Fame Michael Vick was an extraordinary and revolutionary QB. But will his off the field controversy keep him out of the NFL's Hall of Fame?

Robert Mathis - EDGE (2003-2016)

Previous years as a HOF semi-finalist: 2022, 2023

Freeney's pass rush partner for a decade, Robert Mathis was nearly just as dominant as his defensive end buddy. He made five Pro Bowls, but he didn't truly hit his peak until Freeney left before the 2013 season. Mathis responded to his departure by having a career year at age 32: he led the league with 19.5 sacks, earning First-Team All-Pro honors and falling just short of winning Defensive Player of the Year.

Player 2013 DPOY Votes Share Luke Kuechley 19.0 38% Robert Mathis 11.0 23% Earl Thomas 7.5 15% Robert Quinn 6.0 12% Richard Sherman 4.0 8%

Unfortunately, his career was cut short when he tore his Achilles in 2014, as he was only able to play two more years after that while adding a dozen sacks to his total. That brought him to 123 for his career, which is good for 20th on the all-time list.

However, where Mathis really stood out was in his ability to strip opponents of the ball: he led the league in forced fumbles on three separate occasions, and his 54 career forced fumbles are an NFL record. He might find it tough going with all the other quality pass rushers coming down the HOF pipeline, but holding a career record like that certainly gives him a great argument for induction.

Julius Peppers - EDGE (2002-2018)

First year eligible for HOF

Probably the biggest shoo-in on this list, Julius Peppers was so good for so long that he made both the 2000s All-Decade Team and the 2010s All-Decade Team. He's probably the only one of the 25 semi-finalists for whom it would be a surprise not to be inducted this year. This is his first year of eligibility, but his resume reads like a bonafide first-ballot Hall of Famer's all the way.

Stat Julius Peppers All-Time Rank Sacks 159.5 4th Forced Fumbles 52 2nd INTs by DL 9 2nd 10.5+ sack seasons 10 2nd

His 159.5 career sacks rank him fourth all-time, and his 52 forced fumbles rank second. He was not only dominant, but he was dominant for a very long time, with his first and last double-digit sack seasons coming 15 years apart.

He's second on the all-time list in seasons with 10.5+ sacks, with 10, and his nine Pro Bowls rank third among defensive ends. He was also a seven-time All-Pro, his nine interceptions are second-most all-time for defensive linemen, and his 68 passes defended are the fifth-most in NFL history. The guy could do it all, so expect him in Canton next August.

Vince Wilfork - Nose Tackle (2004-2016)

Previous years as a HOF semi-finalist: 2022, 2023

If there was a stat on the heaviest player to ever be inducted into the Hall of Fame, big Vince Wilfork would be on the cusp of breaking it. Listed at 325 pounds during his playing days, which was likely generous, Wilfork was an immovable object in the middle of the New England Patriots defense for over a decade. He contributed massively to two Super Bowl championships.

The thing is, Wilfork played nose tackle, which is a position that does not lend itself to much recognition. He did rack up five Pro Bowl nods and four All-Pro selections, but his overall numbers leave a lot to be desired because what he did wasn't going to show up on the stat sheet. He was a lane-clogging run-stopper, and one of the best in the business for a while. His position is going the way of the Dodo, however, so the time is now to sneak the big fella to Canton.

Patrick Willis - Middle Linebacker (2007-2014)

Previous years as a HOF semi-finalist: 2020-2023

Another guy who's pretty much a shoo-in despite waiting patiently for the last four years, former San Francisco 49ers linebacker Patrick Willis is a rare example of a guy who's short career is unlikely to affect his chances. He played just eight seasons, but he was a Pro Bowler for seven of them and an All-Pro for six.

He led the league in combined and solo tackles in his first year in the league, also picking up First-Team All-Pro and Defensive Rookie of the Year honors. He would lead the league in combined and solo tackles again in 2009, and he was viewed as arguably the best do-it-all middle linebacker in the NFL for most of his time in the league.

His ability to cover downfield, stop the run, and dissect opposing offenses was elite. Much like James Harrison, his prime was short but very intense, and his HOF Monitor score of 110.10 would suggest it's only a matter of time before Willis takes his rightful place in Canton.

Darren Woodson - Safety (1992-2003)

Previous years as a HOF semi-finalist: 2015, 2017, 2019-2023

The second-oldest defensive semi-finalist for the 2024 class, safety Darren Woodson was a key cog in the Dallas Cowboys' dynasty in the early 1990s. He earned three First-Team All-Pro selections and five Pro Bowls, but his lack of interceptions (he had just 23) is likely to hurt his Hall of Fame chances.

He has already been a semi-finalist seven times, so it's starting to feel like if he was going to get in, he would have done so already. From 1994 to 1998 he was a top safety in the league, and a half-decade at the top of his position would be his best argument to try and convince the voters that he should get in there along with the rest of his Hall of Fame Cowboys teammates.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.