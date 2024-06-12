Highlights There's a growing sentiment that the Dallas Mavericks might be finished, now down 0-2 to the Boston Celtics in the Finals.

The games have been closer than the final scores have indicated.

There are still plenty of buttons that Dallas Head Coach Jason Kidd can still press to give his team a leg up in the series.

Two games into the 2024 NBA Finals, the Dallas Mavericks find themselves on the wrong side of a bad statistic. There have been 77 crowned champions in this league so far. 31 of those teams took a 2-0 lead in the series. Only five squads in history have ever come back down 0-2 in the Finals to win it all.

Coincidentally, both the Boston Celtics and the Mavericks have already been involved in an 0-2 Finals comeback. In 1969, Bill Russell and his Cs found themselves in a deep hole against the Jerry West-led Los Angeles Lakers. They wound up edging out L.A. by just two points in Game 7 to give Russell his 11th and last title.

In 2006, Dirk Nowitzki and his Mavericks had Dwyane Wade, Shaquille O’Neal, and the rest of the Miami Heat nearly buried. But then, arguably aided by the referees, the Heat stormed back to win four games in a row and down Dallas in six.

Today’s Mavericks have a player who has already helped his team overcome an 0-2 hole in the Finals: Kyrie Irving. Irving played second fiddle to LeBron James when the Cleveland Cavaliers defied the odds and came back from down 3-1 to the Golden State Warriors in 2015, becoming the first team in NBA history to do so in the Finals.

Irving, Dallas’s resident veteran due to his advanced years relative to the rest of the roster and extensive playoff experience, will have a huge role to play if the Mavericks are to become just the sixth team to erase an 0-2 deficit in the Finals. Some analysts have surmised that Boston’s roster is an unsolvable problem for Dallas, but there are plenty of reasons for optimism for the Mavericks, despite the uphill climb they’ll have ahead of them.

2024 NBA Finals Closer than Box Scores Imply

Mavericks 2024 Finals point differential: -25

There’s been a rising sentiment among NBA circles that the Celtics simply outmatch the Mavericks. Even though Luka Dončić is by far and away the best individual player in the series, Boston’s overall collection of talent, their five-out offense, and their stable of plus defenders are simply too much for even Dončić to overcome.

Going down 0-2 certainly doesn’t bode well for Dallas, but losing the first two games on the road in a series shouldn’t be a cause for panic. It definitely shouldn’t be treated like a foregone defeat.

In Game 1, the Celtics held a commanding lead nearly throughout the entirety of the game. Boston pulled ahead early behind hot shooting from Kristaps Porzingis in his first game back from injury. They built a double-digit lead in the opening quarter that ballooned to almost 30 before halftime.

In the second half, though, the Mavericks were able to storm back, shrinking their deficit to just eight points in the third. Ultimately, Dallas’s shooters went cold again, and the hole they dug for themselves proved to be too much, as the Celtics took Game 1, 107-89.

The final score and the large lead that Boston built in the first half were the lasting memories from the first game, but most of the contest was evenly matched outside of Porzingis’s outlier performance in the first half.

In Game 2, the Mavericks kept themselves within arm’s reach of the Celtics the entire game, but failed to make a significant run to take the lead. While Boston took care of business at home to go up 2-0 in the series, the second game was a highly competitive slugfest between two evenly matched teams. In the end, Dallas lost by seven points on a night where the Mavericks combined to miss eight free throws. By no means was this an unwinnable game for Dallas.

Had a few things broken differently, this could be a 1-1 series or even a 2-0 lead for the Mavericks. The two most glaring issues for Dallas are their poor free-throw shooting as a team and Kyrie Irving’s disappointing performance so far. Through two games, the Mavericks are hitting under 66 percent of their free throws, with 15 total misses so far.

Kyrie Irving 2024 Playoff Stats Category First 3 rounds Finals PPG 22.8 14.0 APG 5.2 4.0 RPG 3.9 2.5 SPG 1.2 1.0 TOV 2.5 2.5 FG% (total) 48.5% (145/299) 35.1% (13/37) 3FG% (total) 42.1% (45/107) 0.0% (0/8) FT% (total) 82.8% (53/64) 100% (2/2)

As for Irving, Dallas’s supposed veteran leader and second superstar has severely underwhelmed. While the Celtics have four-five players who can step up on any given night and provide 20-30 points, the Mavericks only have two reliable offensive creators in Dončić and Irving. Now with Irving struggling to score and open opportunities for his supporting cast, the onus is entirely on Dončić to find a way to keep his team afloat against a historically great defense and keep pace with a historically great offense.

While the Celtics have plenty of individual defenders that can make life difficult for Irving, it's not as if he's just been shut down entirely. Irving has consistently created good looks for himself but has uncharacteristically missed most of them. His aggression, despite his inefficiency, has been encouraging, but he simply has to hit more of his shots. Perhaps the Boston crowd has stunned him with their incessant boo birds more than he's let on. If that's the case, he'll have to get his mind right back home in Dallas.

If Irving had performed up to the standard of a second option on a Finals team, this series likely looks a lot different two games in.

Mavericks Room for Improvement

Mavericks first three rounds: ORTG - 117.7 DRTG 113.3 | Mavericks 2024 Finals: ORTG - 101.7 DRTG - 115.3

Dallas would have undoubtedly looked more competitive had they hit their free throws and Kyrie Irving had performed up to his potential in the first two games. They’ll certainly be hoping that both of those issues will correct themselves in the remainder of the series. That being said, there are plenty of other things that the Mavericks and head coach Jason Kidd can do to try to level the playing field against the Celtics.

Dončić has been incredible in his first Finals so far, with many analysts even suggesting that he could win Finals MVP even if the Mavericks come up short. On Dallas’s list of issues, his name and performance should be at the very bottom, even with his minimal defensive effort while dealing with nagging injuries.

And yet, it’s not unreasonable to say that he could be doing more. So far, the Slovenian superstar is averaging 31 points, 10.5 rebounds, six assists per game while shooting 51 percent from the floor and 38 percent from deep in the Finals. For reference, the only player that has ever matched or exceeded those numbers in a Finals was LeBron James in 2017, when his Cleveland Cavaliers fell to the Golden State Warriors.

While those are absurd numbers, it wouldn’t be unthinkable for Dončić to average nearly 40 points and 10+ assists. The Mavericks may very well need him to do so if they’re to have any chance in this series. It’s a testament to his greatness that this is being asked of him and could be conceivably envisioned.

Aside from a progression to the mean from Irving and Dončić taking his game up to an even more absurd level, there are some schematic changes that Coach Kidd can apply to tip the scales in Dallas’s favor.

So far, Kidd has stuck with his two-man center rotation, with Daniel Gafford starting and Dereck Lively II coming off of the bench to matchup with Kristaps Porzingis. Neither big men have been as effective against Boston as they were in Dallas’s previous playoff series. The Celtics have been able to negate their rim protection with their outside shooting and have taken away the Mavericks’ vertical spacing game by constantly switching, avoiding double-teams, and taking away the runway for Dallas’s rim-rollers.

Instead of trying to force the pick-and-roll action in hopes of finding open lobs, it might be time for Coach Kidd to go small to match Boston’s malleability on defense and outside shooting. Make no mistake, this is not a call for more Maxi Kleber. In fact, Kidd should stray away from him entirely for the rest of the series, considering that the Mavs have been a -14 in his minutes so far in the Finals. Instead, Kidd needs to consider going ultra-small and deploying P.J. Washington at center, especially when Al Horford is the Celtics’ only big on the floor.

Dallas has needed to improve on offense more than defense in this series. With Boston completely neutralizing the Mavericks’ lobs, swapping out a true big for PJ Washington should significantly upgrade Dallas’s floor spacing and versatility on O. The Celtics have constantly pulled the Mavericks’ rim protectors out of the paint anyways, so they could be better off playing more switchable defenders anyhow.

Speaking of defense, it appears that Kidd has tried to remain consistent in their scheme. Dallas found success against the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Minnesota Timberwolves by planting their rim protector by the cup. The Mavericks bet that their perimeter defenders could do enough to limit their opponents’ outside shooting while freeing Gafford and Lively II to focus on deterring and blocking attempts in the lane.

Unfortunately, Boston’s roster has more shooters and playmakers than OKC and Minnesota, making it much more difficult for Dallas to funnel attackers into their shot blockers. In this series, the Mavericks have to be a lot more selective and intentional about their defensive rotations. On several occasions, Dallas’s defenders were rotating off of players like Jayson Tatum and Jrue Holiday to close out on lesser shooters like Al Horford and Porzingis. The Celtics have enough ball-handling and passing among their personnel to swing the ball around and outpace Dallas’s rotations to find the open man every time down the court.

Instead of trying to contest every shooter, the Mavericks should be identifying shooters that they can live with taking open threes. While there aren’t any great options, having Horford or Porzingis launching a dozen triples is much better than allowing Tatum and Jaylen Brown to take a ton of open jumpers.

Not only should Dallas be more intentional about who they’re closing out on, they need to be more selective with who they allow to collapse the defense. In the first two games, the Mavericks would send help basically whenever any Celtic got a paint touch, which would often lead to an open 3-pointer for Boston off of a kick-out. But not every Celtic deserves that level of defensive attention on drives. Despite being one of the best teams in the entire league, Boston only ranked 28th in the regular season in points off of drives with 24.4 per game.

It’s high-time that Dallas makes Tatum and Brown prove that they can consistently generate offense inside the arc against multiple defenders. As for Derrick White, Jrue Holiday, and the rest of the Celtics supporting cast, the Mavericks need to stop sending help on their drives and leaving better options open as a result. If White, Holiday and company end up killing them on drives, so be it, but it’s still a better strategy than giving up open catch-and-shoot triples and backdoor cuts while double-teaming a non-superstar.

Essentially, Dallas can make it so that Tatum and Brown have to play like superstars to win. While Boston’s complementary pieces are some of the best that the NBA has ever seen, they’re still just a supporting cast. The Mavericks would be much better off treating them that way than paying all five Celtics on the floor an equal amount of respect.

Boston Celtics 2023-24 Regular Season Driving Stats Players Drives per game PPG APG FG% Jaylen Brown 10.1 6.8 0.8 56.1% Jayson Tatum 9.1 7.9 0.7 57.3% Derrick White 6.4 3.8 0.8 50.3% Jrue Holiday 6.3 2.9 0.7 46.6% Payton Pritchard 5.7 2.5 1.1 61.2% Kristaps Porzingis 1.6 1.4 0.0 47.3% Al Horford 0.9 0.4 0.1 56.5% Sam Hauser 0.9 0.4 0.1 42.9%

If Dallas can make it a bit tougher on Boston to score, match their pace, space, and versatility by going small, and get the real Kyrie Irving back, there’s no reason why they can’t make this into a competitive series and possibly steal away the title.