Highlights TE Antonio Gates, widely considered one of the top tight ends in NFL history, is the only first-time candidate in the offensive player pool.

Due to an influx of production, the wide receiver talent is overflowing with legends like Torry Holt, Reggie Wayne, Andre Johnson, Anquan Boldin, and Steve Smith Sr. all hoping to make it in this year.

The debate of Special Teams is in play, as KR/PR Devin Hester looks to get into the Hall of Fame thanks to his game-changing impact in the return game.

25 modern-era semifinalists have been announced for an opportunity to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2024. After a wildly successful career, these legends of the game will have their name and accolades go head-to-head against some of the game's best in order to decide who will be enshrined forever in Canton, Ohio.

14 of the 25 candidates are on the offensive side of the football. So that begs the question, what's the case for each of these elite players to get in over the others?

Willie Anderson - Offensive Tackle (1992-2001)

Previous years as a HOF semifinalist: 2021-2023

Willie Anderson came into the NFL as a first-round pick in 1996 and quickly established himself in the league as a bulldozing right tackle who could pave the way in the run game. His best years came in the early 2000s when he was named a Second-Team All-Pro in 2003 before making the First-Team for three straight seasons directly after (2004-2006), serving as one of the lone bright spots on some very rough Bengals teams.

If inducted, Anderson would become the third Cincinnati Bengal to make the Hall of Fame. As a finalist in 2021 & 2022, he's hoping this is the year he can sneak into Canton.

Tiki Barber - Running Back (1997-2006)

First year as semifinalist for HOF

Coming out of Virginia, Tiki Barber was selected by the New York Giants in the second round of the 1997 NFL Draft. His career started slowly before injuries took him out of the starting lineup, and he was primarily used as a third-down back for a couple of years.

Year Team Att. Yards TDs 1997 NYG 136 511 3 1998 NYG 52 166 0 1999 NYG 62 258 0 2000 NYG 213 1006 8 2001 NYG 166 865 4 2002 NYG 304 1387 11 2003 NYG 278 1216 2 2004 NYG 322 1518 13 2005 NYG 357 1860 9 2006 NYG 327 1662 5

When he regained the backfield in 2000, he recorded his first 1,000-yard rushing season, but he maintained his elite pass-catching skills. He would remain a consistent producer out of the backfield for the remainder of his 10-year career, finishing his stint in the NFL with five straight 1,000-yard seasons.

In 2005, Barber was named to the First-Team All-Pro team thanks to his 2,390 scrimmage yards. He was also a three-time Pro Bowler. He ranks 27th all-time for rushing yards (10,449), and 11th all-time for scrimmage yards for running backs (15,632).

Barber's case for the Hall of Fame rests on the fact that he helped usher in the new era of dual-threat running backs, finishing in the top 10 in receiving yards for RBs in nine of his 10 seasons, and finishing sixth all-time among RBs with 5,183 career receiving yards.

Anquan Boldin - Wide Receiver (2003-2016)

Previous years as a HOF semifinalist: 2022-2023

After two seasons as a semifinalist, Anquan Boldin is hoping that the third time is a charm. The former wideout played in the NFL for 14 seasons, where he spent time with the Arizona Cardinals, Baltimore Ravens, San Francisco 49ers, and Detroit Lions.

As a second-round pick in 2003, Boldin hit the ground running by winning the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award and setting the NFL record for most receiving yards in a first career game, with 217. Over the course of his career, Boldin surpassed the 1,000-yard mark seven times. With three selections to the Pro Bowl and a Super Bowl, the receiver is hoping to overcome a competitive positional pool to break into the finalist stage this year.

His path will be muddied by the large receiver pool, but Boldin can take solace in the fact that the only non-Hall of Famers ahead of him on the all-time receiving list are fellow semifinalists this year.

Jahri Evans - Offensive Guard (2006-2017)

Previous years as a HOF semifinalist: 2023

Despite being drafted in the fourth round, Jahri Evans went on to start every game of his rookie campaign with the New Orleans Saints. He also started all 183 games he played in his 12-year career, missing just nine games total.

With four straight First-Team All-Pro seasons from 2009-2012, Evans is highly regarded as one of the most dominant offensive guards in NFL history. His protection on the offensive line helped the Saints on their way to winning Super Bowl XLIV. He was also named to six Pro Bowls during his career, as well as earning a spot on the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team.

Evans was a semifinalist last year in his first year of eligibility for the Hall of Fame. However, he did not make it to the finalist stage of voting. He should eventually get through though, as he is one of the most notable offensive linemen of the 2010s, and there's not much of a logjam in front of him at the moment.

Antonio Gates - Tight End (2003-2018)

First year eligible for HOF

The biggest shoo-in for this year's offensive class, tight end Antonio Gates was one of the most recognizable offensive weapons in the NFL with the Los Angeles Chargers, catching jump balls in the end zone basically every other week for 16 years.

With four First-Team All-Pro appearances and two Second-Team nods on top of that, Gates is a highly decorated tight end who is in the debate for the greatest of all time. Statistically speaking, Gates is third all-time in receiving yards and receptions among tight ends, while he leads the position for career receiving touchdowns.

Stat Antonio Gates All-Time TE Ranking Receptions 955 3rd Receiving Yards 11,841 3rd TDs 116 1st

The only thing working against Gates in his pursuit of Canton is that this is his first year as a semifinalist, and with a lot of guys having waited their turn for several years, they could push his induction down the road a year or two. However, as a top two tight end of all-time, he has the credentials to be a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

Eddie George - Running Back (1996-2004)

Previous years as a HOF semifinalist: 2022

Arriving from Ohio State, Eddie George was selected in the first round by the Houston Oilers (now Tennessee Titans) where he would play for eight of his nine NFL seasons.

George was a tremendous back who was known for grinding out yards between the tackles with his massive 6'3", 235-pound frame. During the course of his career, George was named to four straight Pro Bowls, including an First-Team All-Pro bid in 2000, and an All-Pro Second-Team one the year prior. He is the Titans franchise leader for career rushing yards and ranks 28th all-time in the NFL (10,441).

Longevity will come into question as other candidates on the list were able to have careers over a decade long, but George could get in if they consider how impressive it was that the running back was able to carry the ball 300+ times in eight straight seasons. That's a load most backs couldn't shoulder. Not to mention that during his eight years in Tennessee, only Curtis Martin ran for more than his 10,009 yards.

Devin Hester - Punt Returner/ Kick Returner/ Wide Receiver (2006-2016)

Previous years as a HOF semifinalist: 2022-2023

There is still an argument about whether special teams players can make a case for the Hall of Fame despite playing in such a small percentage of snaps. Whatever the Committee's opinion on that question, there aren't any players from the special teams realm with a stronger case than Chicago Bears legend Devin Hester.

As a return man, Hester set the league on fire with his ability to turn any kick or punt into six points for his team. His 14 punt return touchdowns are far and away the all-time record. His five kick return scores are tied for fourth in NFL history, and his 19 total return touchdowns are another NFL record. Hester also carries plenty of accolades to the table as a three-time First-Team All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowler.

His rookie year was something out of a movie. He returned five combined kicks and punts to the house as he set the NFL on fire, and then he did it again on the opening kickoff of that year's Super Bowl. That's a signature moment that could certainly factor into the Committee's decision on making a special teams exception for Hester. The return man is head and shoulders above his competition, so his argument as the greatest to ever do what he did will be a hard one to ignore.

Torry Holt - Wide Receiver (1999-2009)

Previous years as a HOF semifinalist: 2015-2023

The Los Angeles Rams drafted Torry Holt with the sixth overall selection in the 1999 draft. Just one season later, Holt was dominant enough to lead the NFL in receiving (1,635) and yards per reception (19.9).

With eight straight seasons of 1,000+ yards, the wideout was the epitome of consistency at the position and continually sat atop the league as one of the best weapons. While Holt was in the NFL, there was literally no one more prolific than him through the air. Just take a look at his NFL rankings from 1999-2009:

Stat Torry Holt Ranking (1999-2009) Receptions 920 1st Receiving Yards 13,382 1st TDs 74 6th

With appearances on the 2003 First-Team All-Pro team and 2006 Second-Team, as well as the fact that he fell just five TDs short of earning the receiving triple crown in 2003, Holt's got the production profile to deserve high praise. He played a key part in the Rams Super Bowl XXXIV victory, where he recorded 109 yards and a touchdown.

Back for his 10th time on the ballot, Torry Holt is looking to finally get through the process and into the Hall of Fame. As a member of the "Greatest Show on Turf," he has about as good a case as anybody in this class. The fact that they've put him through the process 10 times now also has to factor into their decision.

Andre Johnson - Wide Receiver (2003-2016)

Previous years as a HOF semifinalist: 2022-2023

This year will be Andre Johnson's third year being eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, as the former Houston Texans star has been a finalist in each of his first two years on the ballot.

The Texans selected Johnson with the third overall pick in 2003, and he stepped into an organization in just its second season and immediately contributed. All-time, Johnson ranks 11th in both receiving yards and receptions, and was named to the First- and Second-Team All-Pro teams twice apiece. On top of that, he is a seven-time Pro Bowler.

Stat Andre Johnson All-Time Rank Receptions 1,062 11th Receiving Yards 14,185 11th TDs 70 51st

Johnson's career was impressive on its own, but with additional consideration given to the fact that the majority of his career was spent as the first and only star of an expansion franchise, it's clear that his impact on the Texans and the league was much greater than just his numbers—though those are a pretty darn good HOF argument on their own.

Steve Smith Sr. - Wide Receiver (2001-2016)

Previous years as a HOF semifinalist: 2022-2023

If you want to know how competitive the wide receiver pool is for the Hall of Fame is right now, Steve Smith Sr. has yet to be a finalist through his first two years of eligibility for the Hall of Fame.

Smith joined the Carolina Panthers in 2001 as a third-round selection out of Utah. During his 16-year career, he was able to earn First-Team All-Pro honors in 2001 and 2005, and Second-Team honors in 2008 as well. As a five-time Pro Bowler and the eighth all-time receiving yards leader, there is no shortage of ammo for Smith's HOF case.

With just two first-timers breaking onto the ballot this year, the path to Canton has opened up. Steve Smith Sr. has done more than enough to be worthy of the honor. Did we mention he is one of just four receivers since the NFL merger to win the receiving triple crown, leading the league in receptions, yards, and TDs in 2005? That feather in his cap could be the thing that puts one of the most passionate and determined receivers over the top.

Fred Taylor - Running Back (1998-2010)

Previous years as a HOF semifinalist: 2020-2023

Former Jacksonville Jaguars star Fred Taylor is back on the semifinalist ballot for a fifth consecutive time as he continues to miss the next phase of voting in the selection process.

The Jaguars selected Taylor with the ninth pick in the 1998 NFL Draft, where he would immediately step in and contribute for over 1,200 yards and 14 touchdowns on the ground. Taylor played 13 total seasons in his career and spent 11 of those in Jacksonville, where he would become the franchise's career rushing leader. On top of that, Taylor holds a Second-Team All-Pro nomination and Pro Bowl bid from his 2007 season.

Stat Fred Jackson (1998-2007) NFL Rank (1998-2007) Rush Attempts 2,285 5th Rushing Yards 10,715 2nd Yards/Attempt 4.7 T-2nd Rushing TDs 61 8th

His lack of hardware also hurts him, but his consistent dominance for a 10-year period, during which he had seven 1,000+ yard seasons, should factor in a big way. It's no small feat to be the second-most prolific RB in the league over the span of a full decade.

Hines Ward - Wide Receiver (1998-2011)

Previous years as a HOF semifinalist: 2017-2023

There may be no receiver that better encapsulates the word "toughness" than Pittsburgh Steelers wideout Hines Ward. Arriving in Pittsburgh as a third-round selection in 1998, Ward eventually worked his way into a key role in the offense as both a productive wideout and a tremendous run blocker on the outside.

Ward spent his entire 14-year career with the Steelers, where he eclipsed the 12,000 receiving yard mark. Additionally, he was named Second-Team All-Pro three times in his career, as well as four straight Pro Bowl nods from 2001-2004.

Stat Hines Ward (2001-2004) NFL Rank (2001-2004) Receptions 381 3rd Receiving Yards 4,499 7th TDs 30 T-6th

Perhaps where Ward has left his strongest legacy is in the postseason. Ward is ninth all-time for postseason receiving yards, and sixth in playoff receiving touchdowns. He was crucial in the Steelers' XL and XLIII Super Bowl runs, even earning the Super Bowl MVP in 2006. 12,000 receiving yards may not be what it used to be, but Ward could very well have been the best blocking receiver of all-time, and that should play a big part in the Committee's consideration of him.

RB Ricky Watters - Running Back (1992-2001)

Previous years as a HOF semifinalist: 2020, 2022-2023

Arriving to the NFL in 1991, Ricky Watters started his career with the San Francisco 49ers, where he would make the Pro Bowl three times and help the 49ers on their way to winning Super Bowl XXIX.

Watters would go on to play the other seven years of his 10-year career with the Philadelphia Eagles and Seattle Seahawks. In each of his three years with the Eagles, he recorded 1,000+ rushing yards and 400+ receiving yards. When he arrived in Seattle, he continued to produce on the ground for his first three seasons with the team. He may not have made the 1990s All-Decade Team, but he certainly had a case.

Stat Ricky Watters (1990s) NFL Rank (1990s) Rush Attempts 2,272 4th Rushing Yards 9,083 4th Rushing TDs 70 3rd

Watters ranks 24th all-time for career rushing yards and 17th all-time for career receiving yards by running backs. This will be his fourth season as a semifinalist, but the longer he sits on the list, the more unlikely his induction becomes.

Reggie Wayne - Wide Receiver (2001-2014)

Previous years as a HOF semifinalist: 2020-2023

Sitting 10th all-time for career receiving yards in the NFL, it may come as a surprise to some that Reggie Wayne isn't already in the Hall of Fame. Despite the likelihood that the former Indianapolis Colts star will eventually find his way, the explosion in passing production in recent decades has filled the position pool with credentialed talent, leaving stars like Wayne waiting longer than they probably should.

As a first-round pick in 2001, Wayne took a couple of seasons to find his footing before becoming part of a deadly passing trio with Peyton Manning and Marvin Harrison. During his time in Indianapolis, Wayne was a First-Team All-Pro in 2010, and Second-Team twice, in 2007 and 2009. With six Pro Bowls and a Super Bowl victory on his resume, there is no question that Wayne is plenty qualified to be classified as one of the greats.

Wayne has been a finalist for the past two seasons, but as the most productive receiver in this class, he has a strong case to officially make it this year and earn his bronze bust alongside the rest of the NFL legends in Canton.

