Highlights Manchester United is currently struggling in the Premier League, sitting in 13th place with two wins and three losses.

Journalist Dean Jones suggests that Christian Eriksen and Casemiro's underperformances are negatively impacting Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes.

Eriksen's match rating has been particularly low this season, possibly indicating that he is struggling to keep up physically in a high-intensity team like United.

Manchester United duo Christian Eriksen and Casemiro are having a negative impact on two of their teammates' performances, as journalist Dean Jones explains to GIVEMESPORT who the fans are pointing fingers at.

It's not been an ideal start to the campaign for the Red Devils.

Manchester United news - Latest

United currently find themselves sitting in 13th place in the Premier League table, having won twice whilst losing three times. In their last two fixtures, United have conceded seven goals, including four against Bayern Munich in the Champions League. Many players at the club are underperforming at the moment, and it's difficult to suggest that any of the squad deserve significant praise for their impact so far this campaign.

Journalist Jones suggested to GIVEMESPORT earlier this week that Sergio Reguilon and Rasmus Hojlund were two positives for the Manchester club from their trip to Munich on Wednesday night. However, the Red Devils failed to secure three points and came away empty handed.

It's not unrelated to the fact that those two are struggling to play well - Dean Jones

Eriksen and Casemiro's performances appear to be having a detrimental impact on other players in the side. Games are often won and lost in midfield, and if the players in attack are failing to get the service, then there's little they can do. Journalist Jones has suggested that Eriksen and Casemiro's performances are having a negative impact on both Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said...

"I think, for United fans, it's unlikely they're going to point fingers of blame at Rashford and Bruno right now, because let's face it, they are your two game changers. They are probably your two best players in the squad at the moment, and it's not a good idea to be turning on players like that, especially when there are players that are much more underperforming than that within the team. I think also, it's not unrelated to the fact that those two are struggling to play well. At a time when Eriksen and Casemiro are underperforming. I think that their performances, certainly against Bayern, but also beyond that, have been subpar. And it might be a consequence that is reaching the the upper reaches of the team."

Who are the main problems at Man Utd this season?

As a collective, it's simply not been good enough from Erik ten Hag's side. It's difficult to pinpoint specific players who are causing the lacklustre performances so far this season, but injuries certainly haven't helped. The likes of Mason Mount, Raphael Varane, Luke Shaw, and Sofyan Amrabat have struggled to spend significant time on the pitch this term.

Manchester United 23/24 Stats Premier League Casemiro Christian Eriksen Marcus Rashford Bruno Fernandes Appearances 5 5 5 5 Goals 1 1 1 1 Assists 0 1 1 1 Match Rating 6.80 6.47 7.00 7.11 Stats according to WhoScored

Eriksen's match rating, of course, stands out the most, and there's no doubt that he's underperformed this season. At the age of 31, the Denmark international is potentially showing signs of not being able to compete physically at the highest level, especially in this United side who are trying to play with a lot of intensity.