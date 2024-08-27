Key Takeaways Manchester United are set to sign Manuel Ugarte, which could impact Casemiro's future at the club.

The Brazilian's role at United will be limited with Ugarte's arrival, with the Uruguayan providing more defensive stability than the veteran.

United's midfield depth also means Casemiro may be deemed surplus to requirements soon.

Erik ten Hag and the Manchester United hierarchy have opted to dip into the market to bolster their midfield before Friday's transfer deadline, with Paris Saint-Germain's Manuel Ugarte finally set to join the north-west club after a protracted saga. The Uruguay international is expected to sign his Red Devils contract today, ahead of a move to Manchester from the French capital.

United have been courting Ugarte since early July, reportedly 'pushing' to sign the 23-year-old alongside four others a month before the new Premier League season kicked off. However, with PSG demanding an excessive £51 million for their outcast, negotiations were long and drawn out, with the English side deliberating other options.

At last, though, the deal is on the verge of completion, with Ugarte set to become the fifth addition at Old Trafford under new ownership group INEOS. This acquisition may have repercussions on Casemiro's future within Ten Hag's squad, with the Uruguayan's set of attributes arguably making the Brazilian redundant.

Ugarte will Stabalise United's Midfield

Casemiro struggled to protect the Red Devils' back four last season

Man United's dismal 2023/24 campaign was largely so poor due to their vulnerable and meek defensive unit. Ten Hag's team conceded more shots than any other in the Premier League, barring bottom side Sheffield United, displaying a woeful ability to protect Andre Onana's goal. The Cameroonian's net was peppered with all types of efforts, and United were ultimately lucky to concede just 58 goals, having allowed a seismic 68.9 expected goals to be created against them.

A significant factor contributing to this often exposed defence was the lack of stability provided by those in front of the back four. Casemiro was often deployed alongside youngster Kobbie Mainoo in midfield, and his declining physical attributes and inability to read the game effectively meant opposition teams were able to by-pass the United double pivot at ease on countless occasions throughout games.

At the peak of his powers, during his Real Madrid days, the veteran Brazil international was an elite ball-winning defensive midfield, shielding the back four and allowing the likes of Luka Modric and Toni Kross to express themselves. The current iteration of the player is not that. Last season, while tackle numbers remained impressive, Casemiro's interception output dropped from 1.44 per 90 minutes in his first campaign in the north-west, to 0.82 per 90.

However, perhaps the most glaring statistic that highlights the 32-year-old's diminishing defensive capabilities is the number of times he unsuccessfully tackled a dribbler. In his final three seasons in Spain, this figure never exceeded 1.75 per 90, with his last year just 1.3 per 90. In his first year at United, this was 1.91, while last campaign he was averaging 2.5 dribblers getting past him per match.

On the flip side, new signing Ugarte's superpower is his ability to cover ground and regain the ball, particularly in big spaces. The former Sporting man averaged a staggering 6.42 tackles and interceptions per 90 minutes in Ligue 1 last season. Alongside Mainoo, the Uruguayan should be able to cover some of the Englishman's defensive deficiencies and cradle the side's back four.

While Casemiro's ability on the ball may still trump Ugarte's quality in this aspect of the game, the first port of call for United and Ten Hag was to stop opponents driving at their defence at will, and the new signing does this.

Statistical Comparison 2023/24 (League Only) Stat Casemiro Ugarte Appearances 25 25 Pass Accuracy 81.8% 91.2% Progressive Passes Per 90 5.09 4.05 Tackle Percentage 48.1% 48.3% Tackles Per 90 3.77 4.56 Interceptions Per 90 0.82 1.86

Casemiro Won't be Needed for Depth

Ugarte joins a crowded midfield cohort

While Casemiro can expect to play a role for United this season, with the congested fixture schedule demanding rotation, he's likely to be phased out of Old Trafford in the next 12 to 18 months. Scott McTominay may be set to join Napoli in a £25 million deal, but Ugarte's arrival means the Red Devils still have plenty of midfield options at their disposal. Alongside the aforementioned duo, Ten Hag still has Mainoo, Bruno Fernandes, Mason Mount and Christian Eriksen to pick from, while emerging talents Toby Collyer and Dan Gore are threatening to break into the group.

With this abundance of talent likely to remain at Carrington for several more years, aside from Eriksen, Casemiro will probably be deemed surplus to requirements soon. Mainoo and Ugarte could forge a long-standing partnership at the base, while Mouunt and Fernandes will fill the more advanced position, with Collyer and Gore backing these players up. Add in further potential acquisitions in future windows, and Casemiro's prominence is likely to decline massively, and the club's hierarchy will be eager to rid themselves of his purported £350,000 a week contract.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 27/08/2024