Highlights Casemiro was criticised for a poor performance against Arsenal, after making a costly error in the 1-0 loss.

Manchester United are currently struggling with injuries, leading the Brazilian to cover at centre-back.

The Red Devils are anticipating interest from Saudi Arabian teams in Casemiro, who is likely to leave Old Trafford in the summer.

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has attracted criticism after his performance against Arsenal on Sunday, with journalist Julien Laurens suggesting the Brazilian ‘doesn’t want to be at Manchester United’ and that he ‘doesn’t like Ten Hag’.

Casemiro made a costly error in Sunday’s 1-0 loss after playing Kai Havertz onside during the Arsenal buildup that led to Leandro Trossard netting the winning goal. It was a week to forget for the Red Devils, as they lost twice in the Premier League, including a 4-0 defeat at Crystal Palace.

Manchester United are currently struggling with injuries leading to the South American - who cost the Red Devils an initial £60m in the summer of 2022 - to cover at centre-back alongside Jonny Evans last weekend, while Kobbie Mainoo and Sofyan Amrabat were deployed in midfield.

Casemiro ‘Doesn’t Like Ten Hag’

Laurens, speaking on The Gab & Juls Show, suggested that Casemiro, while playing out of position, wasn’t performing to his usual standard.

He said:

“You could say that Wan Bissaka is even worse than Casemiro because at least, this is Wan Bissaka’s position. And Casemiro, we all know that, whatever your level, you need to push up and sprint to cover people. "But Casemiro, this is not his position, he doesn't want to play there, he doesn't want to be at Manchester United, he doesn’t like Ten Hag. He still should be professional and play well. He doesn't.”

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has refused to shift the blame onto the Brazilian after the match, saying his mistake was only a ‘small detail’ and highlighting the fact that the Red Devils were unable to maintain a consistent back four all season due to injuries and fitness problems.

It was the fourth consecutive time Casemiro was deployed as a centre-back in the Premier League for Manchester United, as the club only took four points from a possible 12 in those matches.

Against Crystal Palace, Casemiro set an unwanted record as he was dribbled past eight times – more than any other Premier League player this season.

The Brazilian’s form has been a talking point all year long, with many suggesting the 32-year-old is past his best and is nowhere near the player he once was at Real Madrid, where he won every possible trophy, including five Champions League titles.

Casemiro Could Leave for Saudi Arabia

Last week, Fabrizio Romano reported that Casemiro could be on the move this summer, as Man United anticipate interest from Saudi Arabian clubs. One of the top highest-paid players at the club, the Brazilian earns £350,000-a-week at United, and offloading him could free up salary room for new signings this summer.

The likes of Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial could also follow the holding midfielder out the door, as both Frenchmen are on expiring deals and are unlikely to renew.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 14-05-24.