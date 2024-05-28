Highlights Casemiro's under-par season may lead to his summer sale, with reports suggesting there is an expectation of his departure.

A potential destination for Casemiro is the Saudi Pro League, where he is seen as a major target.

United could negotiate a fee of around £30million for Casemiro's services, with INEOS planning a squad rebuild.

Casemiro's under-par season at Manchester United has seen him pick up criticism throughout the campaign with the Red Devils' only major success this season being in the FA Cup after they beat Manchester City 2-1 to win in the final at Wembley at the weekend - and that could be enough to see him move on this summer, with reports suggesting that United expect him to move on in the transfer window.

The Red Devils finished eighth in the Premier League, crashed out of their Champions League group with relative ease and were knocked out of the Carabao Cup to set alarm bells ringing at Old Trafford, with their Wembley win being the only shining light this season. It means that a rebuild is on the cards and with Casemiro struggling, GOAL have suggested that the expectation on Casemiro's behalf is that he will be sold in the summer as a result of his decline.

Casemiro: Manchester United Transfer Latest

The Brazilian star is set to depart United at the end of the season

The report states that the relationship between Casemiro and United appears to be coming to an end, with the Brazilian star set to meet with Red Devils chiefs in the coming days to sort his future out - and there is an expectation that he will be sold in the upcoming summer transfer window after a less-than-desirable season on the field under Erik ten Hag.

A potential destination touted for Casemiro is the Saudi Pro League, according to GOAL. Their sources believe that clubs in the Middle Eastern league see Casemiro as a 'major target' to sign in the summer months and that the club are already preparing proposals to be sent out to United with the former Real Madrid man set to leave this summer following a disappointing campaign.

Al-Nassr, who boast Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mane and Aymeric Laporte in their ranks, are thought to be one of the interested clubs according to GOAL, though there is some scepticism at boardroom level for the Riyadh-based outfit.

Casemiro's Premier League statistics - Manchester United squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 25 9th Assists 2 =4th Key Passes Per Game 0.6 =12th Tackles Per Game 3.3 1st Interceptions Per Game 0.7 =8th Match rating 6.97 2nd Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 28/05/2024

Casemiro's huge decline for the Red Devils and his age makes him a target that is not entirely desirable - despite Ronaldo being at the age of 39, the Portuguese superstar has smashed Saudi goal records and Casemiro's stark decline over the course of just one season will raise doubts.

United believe that they can negotiate a fee that would see them pick up around £30million for his services, though that is a fee that Al-Nassr may baulk at. Furthermore, the Saudi outfit already have former Inter Milan star Marcelo Brozovic in his position - meaning that they could be better off spending elsewhere in a bid to catch title winners Al-Hilal, who cruised to the title by an impressive 14 points this season in an unbeaten campaign that saw them draw just three of their 34 games in the top-flight.

Manchester United's Rebuild Detailed

The Red Devils have a huge task on their hands this summer

In addition to Al-Nassr's interest, Erik ten Hag's decision to omit Casemiro entirely from United's squad in their 2-1 FA Cup win over Manchester City has pushed the midfielder closer to the exit with GOAL claiming that the decision bothered him; and though Ten Hag's tenure at United is still up in the air, Casemiro will still leave regardless of who the new manager is.

New owners INEOS have earmarked a playing squad rebuild as their main task this summer to avoid United finishing in eighth-place once again next season, and with Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial already being confirmed as leaving, more high-earning stars could be move on in order to free up funds elsewhere.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Casemiro cost United £70million from Real Madrid just two years ago.

Jonny Evans is expected to depart, and barring a small handful of important stars at the club such as Kobbie Mainoo, Rasmus Hojlund and Alejandro Garnacho, reports have previously flooded in that United are open to letting the rest of their squad depart if a good fee is received for certain players.

Casemiro would fall into that bracket, though United would need a defensive-minded midfielder to replace him in any case.

Related Ten Hag's Future at Man Utd Will be Resolved 'This Week' Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag's future is uncertain at the moment, and Mark Ogden has provided the latest update.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt.