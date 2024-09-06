Casemiro has already started the current Premier League campaign in poor form for Manchester United, with fans who were hoping that last season was just a blip in his form being proved wrong after he was hooked against Liverpool in a 3-0 derby day drubbing - and Fabrizio Romano claims that the Brazilian could be sold as soon as possible, with a 2025 sale date being set for the former Real Madrid star.

The clash against Liverpool on Sunday was too soon for new Uruguayan midfield signing Manuel Ugarte to be registered in the first team, having only signed on transfer deadline day - but his need to come into the mix was all too apparent after Casemiro was mercifully bullied by the Reds in the first-half, which saw youngster Toby Collyer replace him at half-time. His poor performance certainly has fans talking - and Romano has stated that we could see a move as early as January, with the idea being that the club and the player will 'part ways'.

Romano: Expectation Casemiro Will Leave in 2025

United fans may see the Brazilian depart as early as January

There was speculation touting Casemiro with a move to the Saudi Pro League earlier in the summer, but the Brazilian never made the plunge and, as a result, he is set to remain on the books at Old Trafford - at least until January.

Casemiro's Premier League statistics - Manchester United squad ranking, 2023/24 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 25 9th Assists 2 =4th Key Passes Per Game 0.6 =12th Tackles Per Game 3.3 1st Interceptions Per Game 0.7 =8th Match rating 6.97 2nd

His form likely means that the list of interested clubs in his services is dwindling, and with Ugarte set to come into the first-team to replace him following his horror show against Liverpool over the weekend, the Brazilian could struggle for game time from now until the winter transfer window.

However, Romano states that there is an expectation that the former Real Madrid man will leave in 2025, be it in January or next summer's transfer window. He said via his YouTube channel:

"The idea is very clear. Continue together, at least until January or it could be June, and then the expectation I have for Casemiro is to leave Manchester United in 2025. "We will see if it's going to be January, if it's going to be in the summer, but the idea is to part ways with Casemiro - probably at the end of the season."

Casemiro Could See Game Time Dwindle

Manuel Ugarte's signing will push him down the pecking order

Casemiro's first season saw him become one of United's most important players with a number of calm and collected performances in the holding midfield role as the Red Devils came third in the Premier League, alongside reaching both domestic cup finals - where he scored in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley to secure United their first trophy in five years against Newcastle United.

Despite boasting a five-year-deal when he signed, fans had high hopes for him heading into his second campaign, but as the season wore on it became obvious that the Brazil star was in decline. A number of poor outings for the club, none worse than his role in the 4-0 loss to Crystal Palace at the end of the season, saw him become a serious problem that United needed to fix - which they appear to have done with the signing of Ugarte.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Casemiro has made 75 caps for Brazil, scoring seven goals for his country.

Whether Casemiro will have a future at Old Trafford from now until the January transfer window remains to be seen, but with Romano's expectation that he will be sold over the next calendar year, it appears that Ugarte will fully replace him in the starting XI with his youth and physicality alongside Kobbie Mainoo likely to give United more balance throughout the course of the campaign.

Related Man Utd Told They Could Regret Not Signing Ivan Toney Ivan Toney has a wealth of Premier League experience and that could have suited Manchester United in the summer window

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 06-09-24.