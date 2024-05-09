Highlights Fabrizio Romano says Casemiro is now 'expected' to leave Manchester United this summer.

The Brazilian has come under scrutiny in recent months and is a target for Saudi Arabian clubs.

Casemiro could one of a number of United players who leave the club

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro could leave the club at the end of the season as the team anticipates interest from Saudi Arabian clubs in the summer, journalist Fabrizio Romano reports.

The 32-year-old had enjoyed a successful debut season at Old Trafford but it has been a different story this term and after his recent performances, both the team and the player now reportedly expect to part ways in the summer.

The holding midfielder’s form has shown signs of decline in recent months, and the latest performance against Crystal Palace has left fans doubting the Brazilian’s future in Manchester. Erik ten Hag’s side lost the match 4-0, and Casemiro, who was deployed at center-back, endured a nightmare showing against the opposition and was told by pundits to ‘call it a day’.

Casemiro Expected to leave Man United This Summer

In his Daily Briefing, Romano reported that the Brazilian midfielder is likely to pack his bags this summer and could receive offers from the Middle East:

“It’s obviously not been the best moment for Casemiro at Manchester United, with the veteran Brazilian really struggling in the 4-0 defeat against Crystal Palace, and it’s now anticipated that there will be a chance for him to leave the club this summer. “We already heard some stories back in November, but there were never any concrete proposals at the time. This could change in the summer as Manchester United are anticipating some interest, particularly from Saudi clubs, for Casemiro. The expectation now is for the club and the player to part ways.”

Over the past year, Saudi Arabia has become a popular destination for many veteran footballers who are just past their peak, with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, and Neymar all going East in the last 12 months. Casemiro, who earns £350,000-a-week at United, might not want to reduce his wages, and clubs in the Middle East would be able to accommodate his wishes.

Casemiro - who the Manchester Evening News reported teammate Kobbie Mainoo loves playing with - joined Manchester United from Real Madrid in 2022 for an initial £60m fee plus £10m in add-ons. After a successful last year, the midfielder’s form slumped in recent games. In the loss against Crystal Palace, the Brazilian was dribbled past eight times – a record for one player in the Premier League this season.

Most of Man Utd's Players are 'For Sale'

Casemiro is not the only Manchester United player who could leave the club this summer. The Telegraph reported that most players are for sale in the upcoming transfer window, including Marcus Rashford and team captain Bruno Fernandes. New Manchester United owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe reportedly wants ‘a dramatic overhaul,’ and only three players are considered to be safe: Rasmus Hojlund, Alejandro Garnacho, and Mainoo.

Manchester United have not enjoyed a successful year as they set a club record for the most defeats in a single Premier League season with 13 losses so far. The club slumped to eighth in the table after finishing third in the Premier League last year, with manager Ten Hag’s future also in doubt after recent performances.

Statistics according to WhoScored.com - correct as of 08-05-24.