Manchester United defender Tyrell Malacia has faced significant challenges during his extended injury lay-off, but his teammates, including Casemiro, have shown unwavering support. This was highlighted when the Brazilian midfielder recently revealed that he gifted his FA Cup winner's medal to the Dutch fullback.

The Red Devils triumphed over their noisy neighbors, Manchester City, with a 2-1 victory secured by Kobbie Mainoo's decisive goal. This win further cemented the club's record for the most FA Cup titles, bringing their tally to 13. However, Malacia, sidelined for the entire 2023/24 season due to a knee injury that has kept him out for 70 games, hesitated to join his teammates in the celebratory walk up the Wembley steps.

Light at the end of the tunnel has started to shine a lot brighter in recent weeks, as the former Feyenoord stalwart made a welcome return with an appearance for the under-21s against Huddersfield Town in the EFL Trophy on the 12th November, before then starting the first 45 minutes against Bodo/Glimt in the recent Europa League victory. In spite of the uphill battle, though, Malacia has never been without support.

Casemiro Reveals He Gifted Malacia FA Cup Medal

The Dutchman is clearly well looked after at Old Trafford

As per Fabrizio Romano, Casemiro confirmed the chinese whispers that suggested he had given his medal to Malacia were true. He said:

“He hadn't played a single game that season, and he didn't want to climb the steps. There was no medal for him, so I gave him mine. We need him, he’s part of the team. We love him and he needs love”.

Allowing the emotional outpour to continue, Malacia also addressed this kind gesture in an interview with the Athletic. He revealed: “I was like, ‘I’m staying down here and you guys just enjoy it, then I’ll see you in the dressing room’. [Casemiro] was like, ‘Nah, you have to go up there as well’. And if someone with that kind of experience tells you that, you’re listening.”

He went on to add that his teammates were all of the same opinion, saying: “They said, ‘At the end of the day, you’re still part of the team’. I’ve been in a dressing room the whole season and seen everything. They know how hard I’ve been working every day to come back to the team and everything, so they said you deserve it as much as we do.”

With Luke Shaw continuing to have injury problems himself, Malacia could well be seeing his game time boosted in coming weeks, especially as the busy winter schedule warrants heavy rotation. Of course, he also faces competition from Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui, but the Dutchman has proven in the past that he can be just as good as his rivals.