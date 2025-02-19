Summary Casemiro holds Ancelotti in high regard for his intelligence and successful tenure at Real Madrid.

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro was recently asked to name the five best managers he has played under during his illustrious career. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the 75-cap Brazil international left both Erik ten Hag and Ruben Amorim off his list - an expected omission given that his time at Old Trafford has coincided with one of the club’s most disappointing eras.

At 32, Casemiro boasts a wealth of experience at the highest level, having lifted 18 major trophies during his nine-year spell at Real Madrid. Along the way, he has worked under some of the finest tactical minds in football. In a recent interview with Spanish outlet AS, as per TEAMtalk, the midfield enforcer took a moment to reflect on his journey, acknowledging that he wouldn’t be half the player he is today without the wisdom of his five most influential coaches.

Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid

As the mastermind who guided him to his first Champions League triumph in the 2013/14 season - soon followed by a Super Cup and Club World Cup - it’s little wonder that Casemiro ranks Carlo Ancelotti among his greatest mentors. “Nobody wins so many titles just by being nice, although he is. I have a huge affection for Ancelotti,” explained the Brazilian.

“Tactics, physical preparation, Ancelotti didn’t stay stuck in the old school. He has the intelligence and calmness of an old coach, but with the intelligence of the new ones. An ideal mix.”

The suave, mafia boss-lookalike Italian isn’t just a legendary figure in football; he’s the Don Corleone of the Champions League, sitting atop the European throne with a record five titles as a manager - adding to the two he claimed as a player. Ancelotti’s trophy cabinet is as decorated as they come, and he stands alone in history as the only coach to have conquered the top-flight leagues of Europe’s “Big Five” nations, lifting silverware with AC Milan, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, and Bayern Munich.

Zinedine Zidane

Real Madrid

After Ancelotti briefly stepped away from the Real Madrid hot seat in 2015, former Ballon d’Or winner and World Cup hero Zinedine Zidane returned to the Santiago Bernabeu as the one calling the shots and wasted no time in making history. Taking the reins from Ancelotti, he orchestrated an era of European dominance, delivering Casemiro and company three consecutive Champions League crowns in as many seasons - a feat that has never been replicated.

Critics may argue that Zidane only ever managed Real Madrid, a club already brimming with world-class talent, but numbers and trophies don’t lie, and anyone questioning his credentials would be barking up the wrong tree. He stepped down in 2018, only to return in 2021 for one last encore, adding another La Liga title and a Supercopa de España to his glittering résumé. By the time the curtain fell on his managerial tenure, he had won an astonishing 66% of his 301 matches - proof that whether as a player or a coach, Zidane was always destined to be at the top of the football pyramid.

Tite

Brazil

Brazil have hit a bit of a rough patch over the past two decades. While their status as a footballing powerhouse remains undisputed - boasting a record five World Cup triumphs - their ability to rekindle the magic of their golden eras has waned. Since their iconic 2002 World Cup victory, the Selecao have only managed to claim one major honour: the 2019 Copa America.

That triumph came with Casemiro anchoring the midfield and Tite pulling the strings from the touchline. The Brazilian coach later led them to another Copa America final, only to fall short against arch-rivals Argentina. For Casemiro, that period remains a defining chapter in his international career - one where Tite helped him fulfil his boyhood dream of lifting silverware for Brazil, even if their World Cup campaigns never quite lived up to expectations.

Jose Mourinho

Chelsea

Casemiro will likely be forever indebted to Jose Mourinho. Though their time together at Real Madrid lasted only a few months, it was the fiery Portuguese tactician who brought the Brazilian to the Bernabeu and handed him his debut in 2013. The rest, as they say, is history.

It didn’t take long for Casemiro to recognise Mourinho’s brilliance. While the Special One’s greatest triumphs came elsewhere - winning the Champions League with Porto and Inter Milan, along with back-to-back Premier League titles at Chelsea - his tenure at Madrid yielded just one La Liga crown. However, his philosophy of discipline, grit, and tactical ruthlessness resonated perfectly with Casemiro. A midfield enforcer never afraid to put in a crunching tackle, Casemiro thrived under Mourinho’s “win at all costs” mentality, making their brief partnership one that left a lasting impression.

Julen Lopetegui

Real Madrid

Just like Mourinho, Julen Lopetegui's time with Casemiro didn't last long but he left a lasting impression. He noted:

“I have had others who have left their mark on me, like Mourinho or Lopetegui."

Lopetegui's tenure as Real Madrid manager got off to a rocky start on August 15, 2018, as his side suffered a 4–2 defeat to city rivals Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup after extra time. In doing so, he became only the second Real Madrid manager to concede four goals in his debut competitive match, following Englishman Michael Keeping, whose team fell 4–1 to Celta Vigo back in 1948.

Lopetegui’s struggles didn’t end there. A string of poor results culminated in a crushing 5–1 defeat to Barcelona in El Clasico on October 28, 2018. Less than 24 hours later, he was shown the door, with Santiago Solari stepping in to take the reins. After failed stints at Wolves and West Ham, too, it's a bit of a shock that Casemiro considers the Spaniard among his best managers. His only real success story came in the form of a Europa League title with Sevilla - a team Casemiro has never represented.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt (correct as of 19/02/2025)