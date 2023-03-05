Gary Neville called out Graeme Souness for his comments about Casemiro on his Instagram live ahead of Liverpool vs Man Utd.

Casemiro has been outstanding for Manchester United this season.

The Brazilian signed for the club in a £70m move from Real Madrid last summer.

He has played a key role as Man Utd have established themselves as one of the very best teams in the country once again.

Graeme Souness wasn't impressed by Man Utd signing Casemiro

Casemiro arrived at Man Utd with a lofty reputation.

He was considered one of the best defensive midfielders in world football after winning everything there is to win at Real Madrid.

But Graeme Souness was not too impressed by Man Utd's decision to spend £70m on him.

"He’s not a great player. He has never been a great player," Souness told talkSPORT. “I see him as a steady Eddie who will help United be more solid in midfield.

“I don’t think he has got a great range of passing. I don’t think he is going help other people play.

“I think he was lucky to be in that Real Madrid team. I never look forward to watching Casemiro. Benzema, definitely. The other midfield players, definitely.

“I never thought, ‘I’m really excited to watch Casemiro play today’. He is 30 years old and it’s £70m. Too much money. don’t see him making them any better when they have the ball.”

Casemiro was named in the starting lineup for Man Utd's clash against Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

Ahead of the game, Gary Neville called out Souness for his comments about the Brazilian on his Instagram Live.

"Can we have an apology. Your call on Casemiro - are you changing your mind on him? You said he was a good player but not a great player..." Neville asked Souness.

Souness stood by his comments and replied: “He is a steady Eddie. I would be happy with that description in that position. I would describe Casemiro as a foundation piece, who you can build your team on.

“I like him, but is he better than I thought? No. He is getting goals, which is not really his strongest point.”

When asked whether he was better than he thought, Souness replied with certainty: "No!"

Liverpool looking to close gap to Man Utd

Man Utd are having a superb season.

The Red Devils have been on a brilliant run under Erik ten Hag and are comfortably in the top four.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are not having a great campaign.

The Reds have struggled in 2022/23 and are currently positioned in sixth, 10 points behind United.

Jurgen Klopp's side have found some form in recent times, though, and will be hoping to cut the gap to their fierce rivals at Anfield.